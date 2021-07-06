RED CARPET

Cannes Film Festival 2021: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

The stars turned out for the festival’s opening film Annette starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard.

CANNES, FRANCE - JULY 06: Bella Hadid attends the "Annette" screening and opening ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 06, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2020, there was no Cannes Film Festival. For obvious reasons, the A-list crowd that was expected to show—Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, to name a few— remained hunkered away in their isolated bubbles as the Festival de Cannes jury scratched their heads about when the slate of films from directors like Wes Anderson and François Ozon would actually be screened. Now, over a year after the originally planned festival, the global superstars are arriving on the French Riviera, with looks that are over-the-top, luxe, and opulent—which is perfect for one of the first fully in-person film festivals in over a year. See what everyone wore to attend what is typically the most fashionable leg of the festival circuit, here.

Jodie Foster
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

MJ Rodriguez
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Helen Mirren
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Bella Hadid
Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

Marion Cotillard and Angele
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard wears Chanel.

Candice Swanepoel
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Etro.

Adam Driver with Annette Director Leos Carax and Ron Mael
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Andie MacDowell
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
Carla Bruni
Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

In Celine.

Jessica Chastain
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

In Dior Couture.

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Celine.

Spike Lee with Maggie Gyllenhaal and Melanie Laurent
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Lee, who is head of this year’s Cannes jury wears Louis Vuitton. Laurent wears Armani Privé and Gyllenhaal wears Celine.

Lou Doillon
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Elisa Sednaoui
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Alberta Ferretti.

Soko
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Leila Bekhti
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Tahar Rahim
VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.