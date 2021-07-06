In 2020, there was no Cannes Film Festival. For obvious reasons, the A-list crowd that was expected to show—Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, to name a few— remained hunkered away in their isolated bubbles as the Festival de Cannes jury scratched their heads about when the slate of films from directors like Wes Anderson and François Ozon would actually be screened. Now, over a year after the originally planned festival, the global superstars are arriving on the French Riviera, with looks that are over-the-top, luxe, and opulent—which is perfect for one of the first fully in-person film festivals in over a year. See what everyone wore to attend what is typically the most fashionable leg of the festival circuit, here.