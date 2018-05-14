No, it's not your imagination. Current A-list model Bella Hadid and original '90s supermodel Carla Bruni bare a striking resemblance to one another, and even they agree. Indeed, he two models were finally spotted together and posed for an illustrative side-by-side snapshot. The fateful meeting took place at the Cannes Film Festival. So any conspiracy theories that the two are the same person or there's some sort of time travel involved can end, but where conspiracy theory ends, another begins. Uploading the photo to Instagram on Monday, Bruni decided to start a rumor of her own. "Do I have a hidden daughter? @bellahadid," the former first lady of France wrote in the caption.

The whole thing was orchestrated by none other than Naomi Campbell , who invited the two to her charity gala dinner on Sunday night. The dinner was preceded by her annual Fashion for Relief fashion show, which Campbell threw in order to raise funds for Save the Children and Time’s Up, Vanity Fair reported. This year’s Fashion for Relief theme was “Race to Equality.” “I feel like we are taking two steps forward and one step back,” Campbell said at the event, according to Vanity Fair . “We look up to our world leaders—we are supposed to look up to our world leaders…I have seen things. I just got back from Africa two days ago, and we are not where we should be.”

Loading View on Instagram

“It’s what’s happening right now. It’s in our faces. Why shouldn’t it?" Campbell told Vanity Fair about her decision to raise money for Time’s Up. “And I think for every successful man there is a very strong and powerful woman.”

The fashion show, which has been raising money for different causes since 2005, featured Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and Campbell herself, among other supermodels, The Sun reported . Kendall Jenner was also in attendance. Although she didn't walk the runway, according to The Sun , she later joined Hadid, Campbell, Bruni, and others backstage before moving to the star-studded gala dinner.

