While the Cannes Film Festival red carpet became the site of a historic demonstration in favor of gender parity by 82 women filmmakers on Saturday, model Kendall Jenner was making a demonstration of her own on the same red carpet: For the second time in as many days, she pulled on a sheer dress and opted out of wearing a bra, walking the red carpet with nipples proudly exposed.

On Friday, Jenner attended the Chopard party at Cannes in an olive-green chain-mail Alexandre Vauthier minidress, under which she simply wore a pair of neutral-toned underwear, sans bra. “Oops,” she playfully captioned a half-length photo of the look on Instagram, which has, defying reason, avoided the Instagram censors that are often so eager to remove exposed nipples. (Never mind, of course, that this policy reveals a gendered double standard that disproportionately affects women and women-identifying individuals.)

Not that this was an accident or anything. (Still, some coverage of the look as treated it as such: "Kendall Jenner's Hilarious Response to Accidentally Revealing Her Nipples at Cannes, " read one recent headline. Sarcasm, people.) Jenner has been known to opt for sheer looks like these in the past; in a since-deleted Instagram photo of the model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wearing a sheer black t-shirt, she captioned, “I don’t know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day,” according to People magazine. “I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey and Gigi before I left to meet them and was like, ‘Is this too much?’” Indeed, she once famously told W , "I'm weird, I love my tits being out."

The next night, though, there was no “oops”: Apparently, she’s been having a few consecutive “good boob days.” Jenner walked the red carpet at the premiere of Girls of the Sun in a floor-length white confection from Schiaparelli’s Fall 2017 couture collection. Constructed of sheer tulle, it featured a tiered skirt, a wide, crystal-embellished waist belt, and a plunging, unlined bodice—under which Jenner, once again, opted out of a bra. “Ready,” she captioned a post to her Instagram stories from the event. (Later in the night, she changed into a metallic pink minidress paired with sparkly trompe l’oeil knife boots.) Her nipple piercings , however, have regretfully been nowhere in sight.

