Whoever said beauty is pain might have been referring specifically to Bella Hadid's 2018 Met Gala look. While her outfit was certainly statement-making, the 21-year-old model's accessories deserved their own round of applause after Bella revealed that the headpiece weighed a total of 10 pounds. On her Instagram Stories, Bella wrote, "If anyone was wondering why I couldn't move it's because a legend by the name of @jenatkinhair sewed a whole entire 10 pounds veil to my head." Now that's dedication.
The rest of Bella's look was equally as impressive; she wore a black latex corset, a long black skirt with crosses at the bottom, and a black coat with a high collar and sculptural sleeves.. The look, which played to the Met Gala theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” was designed by Chrome Hearts (one of Hadid's favorite labels, she even once photographed the designers for W) and based on archive collaboration they had done with British designer Gareth Pugh. Aside from the veil, Bella accessorized the outfit with a gold cross necklace, black fingerless gloves, and gold eyeshadow.
Headpieces were definitely on-trend on the red carpet this year. Blake Lively, Hailey Baldwin, SZA, Solange Knowles, and more all wore some type of hair accessory, whether it was a literal crown or geometric headpiece. Of course, Rihanna, one of the co-hosts of the night and verifiable queen of the Met Gala, stole the show with a head-to-toe jewel encrusted Maison Margiela outfit that featured a sky-high papal mitre.
And, come to think of it, Rihanna's fierce look was probably also a workout with all of those embellishments. Bella and Rihanna should probably both do lots of neck stretches tomorrow. See below for Bella Hadid's full look.
Related: Evan Rachel Wood Can Confirm That The Girls' Bathroom Is the Best Place To Be At the Met Gala