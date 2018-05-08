Whoever said beauty is pain might have been referring specifically to Bella Hadid 's 2018 Met Gala look. While her outfit was certainly statement-making, the 21-year-old model's accessories deserved their own round of applause after Bella revealed that the headpiece weighed a total of 10 pounds. On her Instagram Stories, Bella wrote, "If anyone was wondering why I couldn't move it's because a legend by the name of @jenatkinhair sewed a whole entire 10 pounds veil to my head." Now that's dedication.

The rest of Bella's look was equally as impressive; she wore a black latex corset, a long black skirt with crosses at the bottom, and a black coat with a high collar and sculptural sleeves.. The look, which played to the Met Gala theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” was designed by Chrome Hearts (one of Hadid's favorite labels, she even once photographed the designers for W ) and based on archive collaboration they had done with British designer Gareth Pugh. Aside from the veil, Bella accessorized the outfit with a gold cross necklace, black fingerless gloves, and gold eyeshadow.

Headpieces were definitely on-trend on the red carpet this year. Blake Lively , Hailey Baldwin, SZA, Solange Knowles, and more all wore some type of hair accessory, whether it was a literal crown or geometric headpiece. Of course, Rihanna, one of the co-hosts of the night and verifiable queen of the Met Gala, stole the show with a head-to-toe jewel encrusted Maison Margiela outfit that featured a sky-high papal mitre.

And, come to think of it, Rihanna's fierce look was probably also a workout with all of those embellishments. Bella and Rihanna should probably both do lots of neck stretches tomorrow. See below for Bella Hadid's full look.

Pinterest Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

