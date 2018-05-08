Met Gala 2018

Met Gala 2018: All the Headpieces Worn by Celebrities on the Red Carpet, Ranked

At the 2018 Met Gala, a theme like "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"—understood to be an interpretation of the impact the Catholic church has had on fashion designers through the ages—would naturally involve some sort of ornate accessorizing, and not just with jewels or handbags. While most attendees' rendition of the theme remained conventional, one trend of the night emerged easily out of the crowd. Accessorizing with a halo or headpiece is an easy way to remain as conservative (or off-theme) as you would like below the neck, while playing with your own interpretation of the theme from the décolletage up. From a simple, glowing circle around the head of Janelle Monáe to the complex, out-of-this-world headgear adorned by Frances McDormand to biblical scenes rendered into the gold material of a headdress worn by Sarah Jessica Parker, halos, crowns, and headpieces were abundant on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala, for women and men alike. Here, every headpiece on the red carpet, ranked from the best on down.
Rihanna
Rihanna

No one could ever beat Rihanna cosplaying as the Pope of fashion.

Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand's headpiece was both elegant and enigmatic—much like the actress herself.

Solange

Always one for making a bold statement, Solange opted for a gold halo to sit a-top her du-rag at the 2018 Met Gala.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra smoothly incorporated this stunning gold headpiece into her 2018 Met Gala look.

Madonna

Madonna held her veil in place with a crown consisting of gold crosses at the 2018 Met Gala.

Jared Leto

This is not the first (and likely will not be the last) time Jared Leto has worn a gold crown in public, neither is it the first or last time Jared Leto has looked like Jesus Christ himself.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne didn't just cover her head—she veiled her entire face.

Janelle Monáe

A wide brimmed headpiece at the 2018 Met Gala? Must be the Young Pope's influence.

SZA

SZA wore an ethereal halo fit for a princess.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins coronated herself a sharp, gothic halo to complete her look at the 2018 Met Gala.

Cardi B

Cardi B's pearl-encrusted crown made its debut on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala.

Sarah Jessica Parker

A biblical Nativity scene nestled its way into Sarah Jessica Parker's gold headpiece.

Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter showed up to the 2018 Met Gala looking just like Wonder Woman in a gold crown.

Lana Del Rey

After the Hedy Lamarr inspired star crown she wore at the 2018 Grammys, Lana Del Rey upped the ante for her 2018 Met Gala look with a couple giant birds.

Mindy Kaling

Who knew beloved tile-matching puzzle game Bejeweled made headgear?

Rita Ora

Rita Ora's black spiky floral crown was the perfect gothic accessory for the pop star's 2018 Met Gala look.

Ariana Grande

"Signature bow, but make it... fashion?"

Rosie Huntington-Whitely

Rosie Huntington-Whitely took the theme to heart, and wore an actual gold halo.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld sported a classically simple bejeweled tiara.

