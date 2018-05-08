No one could ever beat Rihanna cosplaying as the Pope of fashion.
Frances McDormand's headpiece was both elegant and enigmatic—much like the actress herself.
Always one for making a bold statement, Solange opted for a gold halo to sit a-top her du-rag at the 2018 Met Gala.
Priyanka Chopra smoothly incorporated this stunning gold headpiece into her 2018 Met Gala look.
Madonna held her veil in place with a crown consisting of gold crosses at the 2018 Met Gala.
This is not the first (and likely will not be the last) time Jared Leto has worn a gold crown in public, neither is it the first or last time Jared Leto has looked like Jesus Christ himself.
Cara Delevingne didn't just cover her head—she veiled her entire face.
A wide brimmed headpiece at the 2018 Met Gala? Must be the Young Pope's influence.
SZA wore an ethereal halo fit for a princess.
Lily Collins coronated herself a sharp, gothic halo to complete her look at the 2018 Met Gala.
Cardi B's pearl-encrusted crown made its debut on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala.
A biblical Nativity scene nestled its way into Sarah Jessica Parker's gold headpiece.
Lynda Carter showed up to the 2018 Met Gala looking just like Wonder Woman in a gold crown.
After the Hedy Lamarr inspired star crown she wore at the 2018 Grammys, Lana Del Rey upped the ante for her 2018 Met Gala look with a couple giant birds.
Who knew beloved tile-matching puzzle game Bejeweled made headgear?
Rita Ora's black spiky floral crown was the perfect gothic accessory for the pop star's 2018 Met Gala look.
"Signature bow, but make it... fashion?"
Rosie Huntington-Whitely took the theme to heart, and wore an actual gold halo.
Hailee Steinfeld sported a classically simple bejeweled tiara.