At the 2018 Met Gala , a theme like "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"—understood to be an interpretation of the impact the Catholic church has had on fashion designers through the ages—would naturally involve some sort of ornate accessorizing, and not just with jewels or handbags. While most attendees' rendition of the theme remained conventional, one trend of the night emerged easily out of the crowd. Accessorizing with a halo or headpiece is an easy way to remain as conservative (or off-theme) as you would like below the neck, while playing with your own interpretation of the theme from the décolletage up. From a simple, glowing circle around the head of Janelle Monáe to the complex, out-of-this-world headgear adorned by Frances McDormand to biblical scenes rendered into the gold material of a headdress worn by Sarah Jessica Parker, halos, crowns, and headpieces were abundant on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala, for women and men alike. Here, every headpiece on the red carpet, ranked from the best on down.