Natalie Portman has done it all in Hollywood: she’s been a Marvel hero and Star Wars queen, but also an award winner for roles as varied as “traumatized ballerina” and First Lady. Though, with decades of red carpet experience under her (often Dior) belt, Portman has found her style grove. The actress always manages to strike a balance between a romantic vision of Hollywood glamour and power. She’s certainly not afraid to take risks (especially with a love of embellished gowns), but never lets the clothes wear her either. Take a look back at Natalie Portman’s best red carpet over the years, here.

1 2020: Oscars Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage Natalie Portman, in Dior, arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

2 2018: Venice International Film Festival Photo by Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto via Getty Images Natalie Portman walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Vox Lux' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2018 in Venice, Italy.

3 2018: Eating Animals Screening Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Natalie Portman is seen on June 14, 2018 in New York City.

4 2017: Oscars Nominee Luncheon Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Natalie Portman opted for a Topshop frock, perhaps not her prime best actress material, at the Oscars nominees’ luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, February 2017.

5 2017: SAG Awards Getty Images Natalie Portman in Dior at the 2017 SAG Awards.

6 2017: Golden Globes NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images Natalie Portman in vintage Prada at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017.

7 2016: Gotham Independent Film Awards Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Natalie Portman in Rodarte at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York, New York, November 2016.

8 2016: Jackie Screening Getty Images for AFI Natalie Portman in Dior at the AFI Fest screening of Jackie in Hollywood, California, November 2016.

9 2016: Toronto International Film Festival Getty Images Natalie Portman in Prada with Louboutin clutch and Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the premiere of Jackie at the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2016.

10 2016: Toronto International Film Festival WireImage/Getty Images Natalie Portman in Dior at the premiere of Planetarium at the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2016.

11 2016: Build Appearance WireImage/Getty Images Natalie Portman in Dior at an AOL Build talk discussing A Tale of Love and Darkness in New York, New York, August 2016.

12 2016: Jane Got a Gun Premiere FilmMagic/Getty Images Natalie Portman in Valentino at the premiere of Jane Got a Gun in New York, New York, January 2016.

13 2015: Toronto Film Festival WireImage/Getty Images Natalie Portman in Lanvin at the premiere of A Tale of Love and Darkness at the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2015.

14 2015: Toronto Film Festival WireImage/Getty Images Natalie Portman in Dior at the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2015.

15 2015: Cannes Film Festival WireImage/Getty Images Natalie Portman in Lanvin at the premiere of Sicario at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2015.

16 2013: New York City Ballet Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Natalie Portman attends New York City Ballet 2013 Fall Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on September 19, 2013 in New York City.

17 2012: Oscars Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

18 2011: Oscars MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images Actress Natalie Portman arrives on the red carpet for the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

19 2011: Golden Globes Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

20 2010: Venice International Film Festival via Getty Images Actress Natalie Portman attends the opening ceremony and the "Black Swan" premiere at the Palazzo del Cinema during the 67th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2010 in Venice, Italy.

21 2008: amfAR Benefit Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Actress Natalie Portman arrives at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2008 benefit held at Le Moulin de Mougins during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2008 in Cannes, France.

22 2005: Star Wars Afterparty Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images Actress Natalie Portman attends the "Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith" screening after-party at Le Baoli during the 58th International Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2005 in Cannes, France.

23 2005: Oscars Photo by KMazur/WireImage Natalie Portman attended the 2005 Oscars as nominee Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Closer." She wore a Lanvin dress.

24 2004: Garden State Event Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images Natalie Portman attends a party before the opening night of Drive-In Movies At The Rock with "Garden State" at Morrell Wine Bar & Cafe in Rockefeller Center June 8, 2004 in New York City.