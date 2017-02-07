Natalie Portman has done it all in Hollywood: she’s been a Marvel hero and Star Wars queen, but also an award winner for roles as varied as “traumatized ballerina” and First Lady. Though, with decades of red carpet experience under her (often Dior) belt, Portman has found her style grove. The actress always manages to strike a balance between a romantic vision of Hollywood glamour and power. She’s certainly not afraid to take risks (especially with a love of embellished gowns), but never lets the clothes wear her either. Take a look back at Natalie Portman’s best red carpet over the years, here. Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage
Natalie Portman, in Dior, arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
2018: Venice International Film Festival
Photo by Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Natalie Portman walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Vox Lux' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2018 in Venice, Italy.
2018:
Eating Animals Screening Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images via Getty
Natalie Portman is seen on June 14, 2018 in New York City.
2017: Oscars Nominee Luncheon
Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
Natalie Portman opted for a Topshop frock, perhaps not her prime best actress material, at the Oscars nominees’ luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, February 2017.
Natalie Portman in Dior at the 2017 SAG Awards.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images
Natalie Portman in vintage Prada at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017.
2016: Gotham Independent Film Awards
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image
Natalie Portman in Rodarte at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York, New York, November 2016.
Natalie Portman in Dior at the AFI Fest screening of
Jackie in Hollywood, California, November 2016.
2016: Toronto International Film Festival
Natalie Portman in Prada with Louboutin clutch and Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the premiere of
Jackie at the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2016.
2016: Toronto International Film Festival
Natalie Portman in Dior at the premiere of
Planetarium at the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2016.
Natalie Portman in Dior at an AOL Build talk discussing
A Tale of Love and Darkness in New York, New York, August 2016.
2016:
Jane Got a Gun Premiere
Natalie Portman in Valentino at the premiere of
Jane Got a Gun in New York, New York, January 2016.
2015: Toronto Film Festival
Natalie Portman in Lanvin at the premiere of
A Tale of Love and Darkness at the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2015.
2015: Toronto Film Festival
Natalie Portman in Dior at the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2015.
2015: Cannes Film Festival
Natalie Portman in Lanvin at the premiere of
Sicario at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2015.
2013: New York City Ballet Gala
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
Natalie Portman attends New York City Ballet 2013 Fall Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on September 19, 2013 in New York City.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images
Actress Natalie Portman arrives on the red carpet for the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.
2010: Venice International Film Festival
Actress Natalie Portman attends the opening ceremony and the "Black Swan" premiere at the Palazzo del Cinema during the 67th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2010 in Venice, Italy.
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Actress Natalie Portman arrives at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2008 benefit held at Le Moulin de Mougins during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2008 in Cannes, France.
2005:
Star Wars Afterparty Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Actress Natalie Portman attends the "Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith" screening after-party at Le Baoli during the 58th International Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2005 in Cannes, France.
Photo by KMazur/WireImage
Natalie Portman attended the 2005 Oscars as nominee Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Closer." She wore a Lanvin dress.
2004:
Garden State Event Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images
Natalie Portman attends a party before the opening night of Drive-In Movies At The Rock with "Garden State" at Morrell Wine Bar & Cafe in Rockefeller Center June 8, 2004 in New York City.
2003: American Cinematheque Award
Photo by SGranitz/WireImage
Natalie Portman during 18th Annual American Cinematheque Award Honoring Nicole Kidman at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.