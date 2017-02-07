STYLE EVOLUTION

Natalie Portman's Best Red Carpet Moments Strike a Balance Between Romance and Power

 
 
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

Natalie Portman has done it all in Hollywood: she’s been a Marvel hero and Star Wars queen, but also an award winner for roles as varied as “traumatized ballerina” and First Lady. Though, with decades of red carpet experience under her (often Dior) belt, Portman has found her style grove. The actress always manages to strike a balance between a romantic vision of Hollywood glamour and power. She’s certainly not afraid to take risks (especially with a love of embellished gowns), but never lets the clothes wear her either. Take a look back at Natalie Portman’s best red carpet over the years, here.

1
2020: Oscars
Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Natalie Portman, in Dior, arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

2
2018: Venice International Film Festival
Photo by Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Natalie Portman walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Vox Lux' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2018 in Venice, Italy.

3
2018: Eating Animals Screening
Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images via Getty

Natalie Portman is seen on June 14, 2018 in New York City.

4
2017: Oscars Nominee Luncheon
Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Natalie Portman opted for a Topshop frock, perhaps not her prime best actress material, at the Oscars nominees’ luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, February 2017.

5
2017: SAG Awards
Getty Images

Natalie Portman in Dior at the 2017 SAG Awards.

6
2017: Golden Globes
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images

Natalie Portman in vintage Prada at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017.

7
2016: Gotham Independent Film Awards
Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Natalie Portman in Rodarte at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York, New York, November 2016.

8
2016: Jackie Screening
Getty Images for AFI

Natalie Portman in Dior at the AFI Fest screening of Jackie in Hollywood, California, November 2016.

9
2016: Toronto International Film Festival
Getty Images

Natalie Portman in Prada with Louboutin clutch and Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the premiere of Jackie at the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2016.

10
2016: Toronto International Film Festival
WireImage/Getty Images

Natalie Portman in Dior at the premiere of Planetarium at the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2016.

11
2016: Build Appearance
WireImage/Getty Images

Natalie Portman in Dior at an AOL Build talk discussing A Tale of Love and Darkness in New York, New York, August 2016.

12
2016: Jane Got a Gun Premiere
FilmMagic/Getty Images

Natalie Portman in Valentino at the premiere of Jane Got a Gun in New York, New York, January 2016.

13
2015: Toronto Film Festival
WireImage/Getty Images

Natalie Portman in Lanvin at the premiere of A Tale of Love and Darkness at the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2015.

14
2015: Toronto Film Festival
WireImage/Getty Images

Natalie Portman in Dior at the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 2015.

15
2015: Cannes Film Festival
WireImage/Getty Images

Natalie Portman in Lanvin at the premiere of Sicario at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2015.

16
2013: New York City Ballet Gala
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Natalie Portman attends New York City Ballet 2013 Fall Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on September 19, 2013 in New York City.

17
2012: Oscars
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

18
2011: Oscars
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Actress Natalie Portman arrives on the red carpet for the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

19
2011: Golden Globes
Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

20
2010: Venice International Film Festival
via Getty Images

Actress Natalie Portman attends the opening ceremony and the "Black Swan" premiere at the Palazzo del Cinema during the 67th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2010 in Venice, Italy.

21
2008: amfAR Benefit
Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Actress Natalie Portman arrives at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2008 benefit held at Le Moulin de Mougins during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2008 in Cannes, France.

22
2005: Star Wars Afterparty
Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Actress Natalie Portman attends the "Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith" screening after-party at Le Baoli during the 58th International Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2005 in Cannes, France.

23
2005: Oscars
Photo by KMazur/WireImage

Natalie Portman attended the 2005 Oscars as nominee Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Closer." She wore a Lanvin dress.

24
2004: Garden State Event
Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images

Natalie Portman attends a party before the opening night of Drive-In Movies At The Rock with "Garden State" at Morrell Wine Bar & Cafe in Rockefeller Center June 8, 2004 in New York City.

25
2003: American Cinematheque Award
Photo by SGranitz/WireImage

Natalie Portman during 18th Annual American Cinematheque Award Honoring Nicole Kidman at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.