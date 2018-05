Met Gala 2018: See What Celebrities Wore on the Red Carpet

It's the first Monday in May, which for a certain sector of fashion elite can only mean one thing: The Met Gala . And while the benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is always a party—at least in the bathroom —this year's theme is surprisingly conservative, especially following 2017's homage to Rei Kawakubo and her ever out-there designs for Comme des Garçons. Even a simple Catholic school-like uniform, for example, would be gala-appropriate this time around, given that the exhibition at 2018's focus is " Heavenly Bodies : Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," an exploration of the Catholic Church's influence on designers, who turn out to be more devout than you may have expected. (Fun fact: Cristóbal Balenciaga , for one, used to go to mass every single day.) If you're already pitying the celebs who'll have to sit through a sermon, fret not: There's no clearer way to ensure that a night of fun's in store than to have Rihanna host the party. (And we all know just how fun it is when Rihanna rules the school .) See how attendees interpret the theme throughout the night, here.