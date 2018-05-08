Met Gala 2018

Met Gala 2018: See What Celebrities Wore on the Red Carpet

It's the first Monday in May, which for a certain sector of fashion elite can only mean one thing: The Met Gala. And while the benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is always a party—at least in the bathroom—this year's theme is surprisingly conservative, especially following 2017's homage to Rei Kawakubo and her ever out-there designs for Comme des Garçons. Even a simple Catholic school-like uniform, for example, would be gala-appropriate this time around, given that the exhibition at 2018's focus is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," an exploration of the Catholic Church's influence on designers, who turn out to be more devout than you may have expected. (Fun fact: Cristóbal Balenciaga, for one, used to go to mass every single day.) If you're already pitying the celebs who'll have to sit through a sermon, fret not: There's no clearer way to ensure that a night of fun's in store than to have Rihanna host the party. (And we all know just how fun it is when Rihanna rules the school.) See how attendees interpret the theme throughout the night, here.
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Donatella Versace at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Rita Ora at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Huma Abedin at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Met Gala Co-host Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Lynda Carter at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Wendi Deng Murdoch at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Princess Beatrice of York at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Anna Wintour at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Olivia Munn at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Jasmine Sanders at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Migos at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Jonah Hill at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Diane Kruger at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Lena Waithe at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Dakota Fanning at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Eiza Gonzalez at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Kate Upton at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Kate Bosworth at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Bella Hadid at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

SZA at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Emma Stone at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Katy Perry at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Gisele Bundchen at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Karli Kloss at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

