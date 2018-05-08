Met Gala 2018: See What Celebrities Wore on the Red Carpet

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Donatella Versace at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Rita Ora at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Huma Abedin at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Met Gala Co-host Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Lynda Carter at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Wendi Deng Murdoch at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Princess Beatrice of York at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Anna Wintour at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Olivia Munn at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Jasmine Sanders at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Migos at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Jonah Hill at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Diane Kruger at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Lena Waithe at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dakota Fanning at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Eiza Gonzalez at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Kate Upton at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Kate Bosworth at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Hailee Steinfeld at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Bella Hadid at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
SZA at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Emma Stone at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Katy Perry at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Gisele Bundchen at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Karli Kloss at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Emily Ratajkowski at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen at the 2018 Met Gala for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.