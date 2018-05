Your 2018 Met Gala Mood Board Is Rife with Imaginative Reinterpretations of Catholic Iconography

Religious iconography from the Catholic Church has made a brassy impact on the intersections of art and fashion for centuries; and as the 2018 Met Gala swiftly approaches, with its theme this year being "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," scriptural style will bow at the altar of celebrity. Luxurious looks consisting of heavy crucifixes, beaded rosaries, papal collars and robes draped along the bodies of even the most heathenish of Hollywood icons will likely make their debuts on the red carpet. But before the communion of stars and style at the gala in May, take heed of these inventive reinterpretations of scenes from the New Testament, forbidden fruit, saintly relics and haloes, the biblical Madonna (and the IRL Madonna ), and other decadent Catholic imagery, captured by W photographers.