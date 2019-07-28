The fact that the designer behind the buzziest label around, Maisie Wilen, isn't actually named Maisie Wilen, let alone only showcased her debut collection less than two months ago, has done absolutely nothing to impact her potentially unprecedented popularity. In fact, at this very moment, its founder, Maisie Schloss—Wilen is her mother's maiden name—is arguably buzzier than her A-list backer, none other than Kanye West .

Schloss's connection to West would make it easy to write off her label's sudden ubiquity among the Kardashian-Jenners. (Schloss has even made a custom look for six-year-old "style icon," North West .) But before Kanye hand-selected Schloss as the first recipient of his fashion incubator grant, the Chicago-born, Los-Angeles based designer spent three years working for Yeezy —at the suggestion of Zoe Latta, of the beloved bicoastal label Eckhaus Latta , no less. Plus, aside from Kim, Kendall, Kylie, and the rest, Rowan Blanchard, Camila Mendes, and Megan Rapinoe are just a few of the celebrities who've stepped out in Maisie Wilen designs over the past few weeks—and will no doubt the last between now and November, when plebeians can also begin purchasing her designs. Get to known a bit more about Schloss outside of all the hype via her style notes , here.

Who have you been most excited to see wear your designs?

I've been lucky to have some amazing talent request Maisie Wilen and I've truly been honored by every one. That said, Miss North West was particularly exciting for me. She's a style icon at six !

Who's your dream person to dress?

Attention Dolly Parton, Celine Dion, RuPaul, Princess Anne ... Hi!

What's the Maisie Wilen piece you’re most proud of?

I'm proud of the YS401 dress. It's simple and wearable yet made really special through print. I like that while the print remains the same, each of the four color ways gives a completely different effect.

What are three words that describe your personal style?

Cat hair everywhere.

What’s your go-to outfit for a day off?

One of my many vintage brightly printed dresses.

Who’s your ultimate style icon, and why?

No way am I choosing one: Dolly Parton, Kim Kardashian West, Björk, Nudie Cohn, Minnie Mouse, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, Cher, Yayoi Kusama. Every one of them has style that's truly personal.

What’s the best fashion advice you’ve ever received?

There's no good fashion advice except to do whatever you want.

What’s the best advice, fashion-related or otherwise, you’ve ever received from Kanye?

I've learned so much by watching Kanye work. In particular I value how he has a wide range of projects yet drives so much vision into every single one.

What’s the most prized possession in your closet?

A fleece cow print purse a friend bought me at a thrift store. It's in horrible condition, yet still my go-to bag.

What was your first major fashion purchase?

Back in 2006, when I was a high school sophomore, I bought a House of Holland "Fashion Groupies" t-shirt and remember really feeling like I had a bit of the industry. I still have it!

What was the last thing you purchased?

A thrift store haul big enough to fill a garbage bag.

What’s currently on your shopping wishlist?

Vintage Lacroix .

Your first collection was inspired by rhythmic gymnastics and robotics. Art-wise, is there anyone's work that's been inspiring you as of late?

I really love Alake Shilling 's work—especially her ceramic pieces.

What’s your favorite Yeezy design?

I'll always have a soft spot for the 700 Waverunners.

What was your style like as a teenager?

Amazingly similar to what it is today.

What’s your favorite song to listen to while getting ready?

"Work from Home," by Fifth Harmony.

