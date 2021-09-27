It turns out Donatella Versace and Kim Jones weren’t the only power couple united by “Fendace,” the so-called “coming together” of Versace and Fendi that took Milan Fashion Week by storm on Sunday. Twenty-four hours later, we now know that another, arguably more iconic duo was lurking behind the scenes: Dua Lipa and Kristen McMenamy. The popstar took in the show from the front row, while the legendary catwalker kicked off the parade of supermodels on the runway. At some point or another, though, they came together and took the photo that Lipa posted on Instagram on Monday, featuring herself cradling the famously silver-haired 56-year-old as they recline amid a sea of flowers. It’s almost as if Lipa knew we’d be ready for worship: She rotated the photo so that it takes on a classic Madonna and Child composition.

From here, we can only speculate, but it seems their union was more than a simple chance encounter backstage. The photo appears to have been taken in an office, though close enough to show time that Lipa is outfitted in the same slinky Fendace dress she wore in the front row. Sure, McMenamy is topless, but that’s hardly out of the ordinary; she’s wont to pose on her personal Instagram, where posts are essentially fine art, fully nude.

At this point, we’d like to both thank Lipa for living up to McMenamy’s standards (as much as any mere mortal could) and congratulate her. The photo is even more intimate than the 1980s Versace campaign starring McMenamy giving Naomi Campbell a piggyback ride, which Lipa has previously cited as one of her main inspirations for her breakthrough “New Rules” music video.

courtesy of Versace

via DuaLipaVevo

Lipa follows McMenamy, meaning she hopefully won’t take the fact that the super hasn’t posted any such images or even followed her back personally. McMenamy has, on the other hand, made a sudden departure from her usual grid and posted a runway photo from the show. Get started on that worshipping: More photos of the pair could still yet be in store.