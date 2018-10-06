The 20 Best Fashion Sneakers to Buy for Fall 2018

As dad jeans and even dad bods continue to have a moment in the fashion sun, this fall, dad shoes are still, against all odds, the heightof fashion. Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Yeezy by Kanye West were among the brands to offer garish, Seinfeld-worthy styles at prices that no suburban dad would ever spring for. And while the Balenciaga Triple S is about to be sold out for the second time running, Raf Simons at Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Natacha Ramsey-Levi at Chloé, and Stella McCartney have all jumped into the orthopedic-inspired sneaker game, as well. And it’s not just high-fashion brands that are proposing the footwear equivalents of a La-Z-Boy: Nike, Under Armour, New Balance, and Adidas are also betting the house that hype beasts of all ages—(including Juergen Teller, our dad-shoe-wearing dad model)—will follow in their fathers’ comfy footsteps. Here, the 20 best sneakers of the fall season, below.
Juergen Teller
Photograph by Juergen Teller.
1/21

Juergen Teller

Juergen Teller wears Balenciaga sneakers.

2/21

Chloé

Chloé is getting into the sneaker game under Natacha Ramsey-Levi. Chloé sneakers, $620, farfetch.com.

3/21

Veja

Finally, a chic vegan shoe, made from rubber found in the wild and organic cotton. Veja sneaker, $92, veja-store.com.

4/21

Balenciaga

Perhaps the most lusted-after of all orthopedic-looking sneakers is the Triple S. Balenciaga sneakers, $895, farfetch.com.

5/21

Nike

You can’t go wrong with a Nike Air Max 1, especially when the shoe says it all. Nike sneakers, $207, farfetch.com.

6/21

Raf Simons

Perhaps technically for the boys, we love these sneakers featuring cut-outs in fun color combinations. Raf Simons sneakers, $424, farfetch.com.

7/21

Stella McCartney

Try these shoes from Stella McCartney to feel as if you are walking on clouds. Stella McCartney sneakers, $685, farfetch.com.

8/21

Adidas Originals

Hoping for a cheeky pop of pink but not willing to commit to the Balenciaga Triple S? This pair from Adidas Originals may just be your new go-to. Adidas Originals sneakers, $115, mytheresa.com.

9/21

Calvin Klein

September fashion week is almost here, and we bet more than a few street style stars will be out and about in these. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC sneakers, $612, farfetch.com.

10/21

Joshua Sanders

The New York-based Italian sneaker label Joshua Sanders is completely behind the dad sneaker trend. Joshua Sanders sneakers, $482, farfetch.com.

11/21

Tods

The dad sneaker not for you? Stick to a suede classic for fall. Tods sneaker, $562, tods.com.

12/21

New Balance

Everyone loves a New Balance. New Balance sneakers, $80, lagarconne.com.

13/21

The Row

Only The Row can make a canvas sneaker feel this covetable. The Row shoe, $650, lagarconne.com.

14/21

Alexander McQueen

These black and white Oversized Runner leather sneakers by Alexander McQueen are a great option if you're looking for a sleek oversized sneaker. Alexander McQueen sneakers, $790, Farfetch.com.

15/21

Brunello Cucinello

Perhaps the most luxurious house in the sneaker game, Brunello Cucinello designs his shoes with the same regard he does his to-die-for knitwear. Brunello Cucinello sneakers, $1,395, bergdorfgoodman.com.

16/21

Golden Goose

For a laid-back classic, opt for this pair from Golden Goose. Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers, $495, lagarconne.com.

17/21

Prada

Mom may have work a similar Prada sneaker in the ‘90s, making it even more fun to wear today. Prada sneaker, $590, bergdorfgoodman.com.

18/21

Vans

We feel like we’ve been seeing the Vans Old Skool shoe everywhere in recent months. Vans sneakers, $60, vans.com.

19/21

Valentino

Even the maker of couture ball gowns knows the importance of comfortable shoes. Valentino sneakers, $845, netaporter.com.

20/21

Vetements

For those who are still yearning for their scribbled on Converse sneakers from high school, there is this pair from Vetements. Vetements sneakers, $880, netaporter.com.

21/21

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant is no stranger to creating a cult sneaker (need we remind you of 2012’s wedge sneaker?), but this simple classic is something you’ll love year-round. Isabel Marant sneaker, $395, netaporter.com.

W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.

Keywords

SneakersFall ShoppingShopping