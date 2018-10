As dad jeans and even dad bods continue to have a moment in the fashion sun, this fall, dad shoes are still, against all odds, the heightof fashion. Louis Vuitton Gucci , and Yeezy by Kanye West were among the brands to offer garish, Seinfeld-worthy styles at prices that no suburban dad would ever spring for. And while the Balenciaga Triple S is about to be sold out for the second time running, Raf Simons at Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Natacha Ramsey-Levi at Chloé , and Stella McCartney have all jumped into the orthopedic-inspired sneaker game, as well. And it’s not just high-fashion brands that are proposing the footwear equivalents of a La-Z-Boy: Nike Under Armour , New Balance, and Adidas are also betting the house that hype beasts of all ages—(including Juergen Teller , our dad-shoe-wearing dad model)—will follow in their fathers’ comfy footsteps. Here, the 20 best sneakers of the fall season, below.