Juergen Teller wears Balenciaga sneakers.
Chloé is getting into the sneaker game under Natacha Ramsey-Levi. Chloé sneakers, $620, farfetch.com.
Finally, a chic vegan shoe, made from rubber found in the wild and organic cotton. Veja sneaker, $92, veja-store.com.
Perhaps the most lusted-after of all orthopedic-looking sneakers is the Triple S. Balenciaga sneakers, $895, farfetch.com.
You can’t go wrong with a Nike Air Max 1, especially when the shoe says it all. Nike sneakers, $207, farfetch.com.
Perhaps technically for the boys, we love these sneakers featuring cut-outs in fun color combinations. Raf Simons sneakers, $424, farfetch.com.
Try these shoes from Stella McCartney to feel as if you are walking on clouds. Stella McCartney sneakers, $685, farfetch.com.
Hoping for a cheeky pop of pink but not willing to commit to the Balenciaga Triple S? This pair from Adidas Originals may just be your new go-to. Adidas Originals sneakers, $115, mytheresa.com.
September fashion week is almost here, and we bet more than a few street style stars will be out and about in these. CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC sneakers, $612, farfetch.com.
The New York-based Italian sneaker label Joshua Sanders is completely behind the dad sneaker trend. Joshua Sanders sneakers, $482, farfetch.com.
The dad sneaker not for you? Stick to a suede classic for fall. Tods sneaker, $562, tods.com.
Everyone loves a New Balance. New Balance sneakers, $80, lagarconne.com.
Only The Row can make a canvas sneaker feel this covetable. The Row shoe, $650, lagarconne.com.
These black and white Oversized Runner leather sneakers by Alexander McQueen are a great option if you're looking for a sleek oversized sneaker. Alexander McQueen sneakers, $790, Farfetch.com.
Perhaps the most luxurious house in the sneaker game, Brunello Cucinello designs his shoes with the same regard he does his to-die-for knitwear. Brunello Cucinello sneakers, $1,395, bergdorfgoodman.com.
For a laid-back classic, opt for this pair from Golden Goose. Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers, $495, lagarconne.com.
Mom may have work a similar Prada sneaker in the ‘90s, making it even more fun to wear today. Prada sneaker, $590, bergdorfgoodman.com.
We feel like we’ve been seeing the Vans Old Skool shoe everywhere in recent months. Vans sneakers, $60, vans.com.
Even the maker of couture ball gowns knows the importance of comfortable shoes. Valentino sneakers, $845, netaporter.com.
For those who are still yearning for their scribbled on Converse sneakers from high school, there is this pair from Vetements. Vetements sneakers, $880, netaporter.com.
Isabel Marant is no stranger to creating a cult sneaker (need we remind you of 2012’s wedge sneaker?), but this simple classic is something you’ll love year-round. Isabel Marant sneaker, $395, netaporter.com.
W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.