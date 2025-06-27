24 Fashionable Flip-Flops for Summer 2025

If I’m ever asked to describe my personal style (which, for the record, I rarely am), the word courageous wouldn’t exactly spring to mind. Casual? Sure. Clean? Most of the time. But generally speaking, my appetite for risk—especially in the fashion department—is minimal.

That is, until recently. Lately, I’ve been downright fearless in one very specific, very questionable way. I’ve been wearing flip flops on the New York City subway.

On those unsanitary streets, being so close to the ground is a bold move, I’ll admit. But this wasn’t a spontaneous decision. It wasn’t even mine, really. Like so many fashion choices before it, this one was inspired by the Olsens.

The twin minds behind The Row have a talent for elevating the offbeat. Their genius can make just about anything look palatable—covetable, even. But flip flops might be their most controversial undertaking yet. Not because they’re avant garde or necessarily experimental. But because they’re aggressively… normal. I wore flip flops in the ’90s! And not ironically.

But there’s no denying it: the plain-old ’90s flip-flop is back. Ever since The Row dropped their Ginza slides in 2019, the humble thong sandal has been on a quiet comeback tour. And by 2025, it’s practically mainstream—reimagined by the likes of Toteme, Prada, and A.Emery, not to mention classics like Havaianas and Tkees. So if you’re tempted to step into some chic summer footwear, consider this your invitation. Shop our favorites right here.