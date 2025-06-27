ADD TO CART

24 Fashionable Flip-Flops for Summer 2025

by Christina Holevas
A collage of flip flops over a beachy background
Images courtesy of the brands and Getty. Collage by Ashley Peña
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If I’m ever asked to describe my personal style (which, for the record, I rarely am), the word courageous wouldn’t exactly spring to mind. Casual? Sure. Clean? Most of the time. But generally speaking, my appetite for risk—especially in the fashion department—is minimal.

That is, until recently. Lately, I’ve been downright fearless in one very specific, very questionable way. I’ve been wearing flip flops on the New York City subway.

On those unsanitary streets, being so close to the ground is a bold move, I’ll admit. But this wasn’t a spontaneous decision. It wasn’t even mine, really. Like so many fashion choices before it, this one was inspired by the Olsens.

The twin minds behind The Row have a talent for elevating the offbeat. Their genius can make just about anything look palatable—covetable, even. But flip flops might be their most controversial undertaking yet. Not because they’re avant garde or necessarily experimental. But because they’re aggressively… normal. I wore flip flops in the ’90s! And not ironically.

But there’s no denying it: the plain-old ’90s flip-flop is back. Ever since The Row dropped their Ginza slides in 2019, the humble thong sandal has been on a quiet comeback tour. And by 2025, it’s practically mainstream—reimagined by the likes of Toteme, Prada, and A.Emery, not to mention classics like Havaianas and Tkees. So if you’re tempted to step into some chic summer footwear, consider this your invitation. Shop our favorites right here.

Dune Thong Sandals
$690
The Row
Saionara jelly
$215
Ancient Greek Sandals
Slim Flip Flop
$30
Havaianas
Kinto leather flip flops
$170
A.Emery
Micro Wedge Thong
$650
Le Monde Beryl
Gia Sandal
$325
Jenni Kayne
Jelly Flip Flops
$14
Gap
Melody leather flip flops
$295
Aeyde
Leather Flip Flops
$249
$355
Le17Septembre
Mica Thong Sandal
$250
Paloma Wool
Jo Flip Flop
$300
Christopher Esber
Jessie Thong Sandal
$128
Reformation
Paula's Ibiza Bubble logo-detailed rubber slides
$790
Loewe
Meta Leather Flip Flops
$495
Emme Parsons
Sumi padded leather flip flops
$305
St. Agni
Croco-Embossed Flip Flops
$480
Toteme
XXL Flip Flops
$485
Abra
Tong Flip Flops
$555
Auralee
Freja Thong
$195
Staud
Wide Thong Sandals
$138
J.Crew
Leather Sandals
$180
Massimo Dutti
Leather Flip Flops
$135
Cos
Rubber Thong Slide Sandals
$750
Prada
Liners Flip Flop
$60
Tkees