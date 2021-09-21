Whenever Lila Moss pops up on a runway, it’s guaranteed to be a moment. The 18-year-old daughter of Kate Moss has been ultra-selective with her Fashion Week gigs since her Miu Miu debut last October, only walking two Fendi shows since. At least, until this Tuesday, when she helped close out the spring 2022 season of London Fashion Week by opening Richard Quinn. With the exception of her mom, who was beaming in the front row, it took everyone a second to realize as much: Before sending her out onto the runway in a strapless, scarlet-red jumpsuit and diamond-encrusted collar, the Queen Elizabeth II-approved designer convinced Lila to bleach her eyebrows. (They were a natural brown right up until the night before when she joined Katie Grand at a dinner party for Perfect magazine.)

This isn’t the first time the 18-year-old has fully transformed her appearance on the job. (Look no further than the fuzzy platinum-blonde pixie cut she tried out for W earlier this year.) But in the realm of beauty-related risks, bleached brows are in a category of their own; Maisie Williams and Kristen Stewart are among the only celebrities bold enough to stick with the look after what’s typically a special fashion-related occasion. As Lila’s mom can attest, that type of brief makeover wasn’t always so easy. “Thankfully they've mastered the art of bleaching eyebrows now, and then dying them straight back,” Kate told Cosmopolitan in 2013. “Makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin once burnt my eyebrows off when he was bleaching them for a shoot, I literally had scabs there!”

Lila Moss walks the runway of the spring 2022 Richard Quinn show during London Fashion Week on September 21, 2021 in London, England. Photo by Kate Green/BFC via Getty Images

Lila Moss poses backstage at the Richard Quinn spring 2022 show and cocktail party at the Londoner Hotel on September 21, 2021 in London, England. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett via Getty Images

Makeup artist Miranda Joyce and hairstylist Sam McKnight have certainly learned from those mistakes: The fully bleach-browed cast, which included Lindsey Wixson and Lily McMenamy, appeared to be fully injury-free.