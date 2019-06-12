A Visual History of Celebrities With Bleached Eyebrows

There’s no denying that bleached brows are one of the most polarizing looks in beauty, right up there with the mullet. And yet, in recent years, they’ve become surprisingly mainstream, showing up even on the Kardashian-Jenners (much to their fans’ distress). Like most, Kim, Kendall and co. have only experimented with the look temporarily, for photo shoots and runway shows like Marc Jacobs. (Jared Leto has repeatedly bleached his for roles, and shaved them so many times that he’s repeatedly feared they’d never go back.) The boldest of celebrities, on the other hand, stay committed—most notably Kristen Stewart, though Maisie Williams has recently joined her in embracing the trend. Take a look back at some of the most memorable disappearing brow acts in recent celebrity history, here.

Photo by David M. Benett via Getty Images Maisie Williams has long been known for her bold, dark brows, but has occasionally been experimenting with bleach over the past year—most recently at her boyfriend Reuben Selby’s show during London Fashion Week. (The pair has been known to bleach each other’s hair.)

Courtesy of @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian was careful to specify that the makeover was just for a photo shoot. In fact, she was back to brown by that very night.

Courtesy of @katyperry Katy Perry made it clear that the look was strictly temporary after appearing on American Idol, wearing wings.

Courtesy of @halsey “It’s the simplicity for me,” Halsey captioned a photo of herself wearing her vegan beauty line, About-Face.

When Adriana Lima debuted her new look on Instagram Stories this June, for a project she refuses to elaborate on just yet, the model was prepared to shock. Judging from the overwhelming results of her poll on Instagram, asking if she could keep her brows bleached, her followers might be disappointed to learn that they’re growing on her.

Courtesy of @katherinelangford 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford

A Saint Laurent show in 2016 is far from the only occasion that Lady Gaga has appeared brow-less; when she appeared backstage at the Marc Jacobs show later that month, where she joined Kendall Jenner and the rest of the cast in another round of bleaching, she told Vogue that she bleaches her eyebrows every day.

Of course, before Gaga, there was Madonna, who admittedly stood out at the release party for her book Sex in 1992 more because of her companion that evening, rather than her facial hair.

When Jaden Smith shaved his eyebrows last summer, reactions were not exactly positive. Since then, though, he’s grown them back a bit and turned it into something of signature look.

A few weeks after she turned up on the red carpet of the 2019 Met Gala with her brows painted orange, yellow, and white, Kristen Stewart went all in, fully bleaching them ahead of her appearance at a Chanel show in Seoul.

When it comes to eyebrow bleaching, Kendall Jenner is nothing if not outspoken. “They literally fall OUT! It’s bad—I really hate getting a bleach,” she wrote on her website in 2016—though that didn’t stop her from bleaching them from Marc Jacobs that same year, just as she did in the above instance, in 2014.

The fact that Cara Delevingne’s bushy brown eyebrows were still her first and foremost claim to fame only made it more daring when she, like Kendall Jenner, bleached them for Givenchy in 2014.

And while Cara Delevingne had moved on from the look when she ran into Kim Kardashian a few months later, the latter was just trying it out for herself. Kardashian, too, made the sacrifice for fashion, as she made clear via the hashtagged disclaimer “#ItsForAPhotoShoot.”

A month after she bleached her brows for a Prada campaign, Gigi Hadid reprised the look in Milan, along with the rest of the cast that walked the house’s show for fall/winter 2019.

Jared Leto began making ghost-like appearances, such as the above, in 1998, while filming Fight Club. In recent years, he’s made similar sacrifices—to the point that he’s said they don’t grow back as quickly as they used to.

This cursed image not only memorializes the time that Kanye West bleached his brows in 2016, but also his infamous visit to Trump Tower.

Back when she was just being full-on Miley on Instagram, in late 2013, Miley Cyrus also went full-on blonde. She may have deleted the post above, but her look is forever memorialized on a 2014 cover of W.