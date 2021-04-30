Kim Kardashian’s Bleached Eyebrows Can’t Hurt You

For a face we’ve seen so many times, it's shocking that Kim Kardashian can still find ways to change up her look enough to resemble an entirely different person. On Thursday night, the reality TV maven took to Instagram to show off her latest makeover, and like Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez before her, she was feeling in need of a blonde moment. But Kardashian took it a step further by also bleaching her eyebrows to match.

Kardashian has gone blonde quite a few times before, and she’s actually experimented with bleached brows before. Most famously she gave it a try at the 2016 Met Gala (makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic told us at the time how he achieved the look). But she’s never tried the double whammy of flaxen follicles in one look. The result left her barely looking like a Kardashian. In fact, she has the distinct vibes of a woman who might be called Nadia, if that makes any sense.

Kim started teasing the look on IG stories by snapping herself with her brows covered in some sort of paste. She then revealed the first look at the result with her trademark raven locks still intact. “So it’s really cute you guys,” she told her followers. “My bleached brows. I’m into it.” She finally unveiled the full look with, what we’re going to assume, is a matching blonde wig.

The full look was pulled off by makeup artist Ariel Tejada (who more frequently works with Kylie Jenner, but also occasionally works with Kim) and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

But as Kim says, “Don’t worry,” the look was only temporary. She was back to brunette in totality by the end of the day.

No word on what the photoshoot was for, but we’re sure we’ll find out sooner or later.