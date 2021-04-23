Selena Gomez Defects to Team Blonde

Team non-blonde has lost another soldier. This afternoon, Selena Gomez announced that she has defected with a picture on the Instagram account for her cosmetics concern Rare Beauty. “New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now,” she wrote. (Interestingly, she’s still wearing a brunette woman on her shirt—possibly herself).

The switch to the blonde army follows in the footsteps of Billie Eilish’s similar move. (But in that case, Eilish made an even more dramatic move from, well, half-green to full blonde.) Both singers presented their fresh new color jobs in Instagram posts with their hair flowing free and unkempt. A new trend? It seems to be one now.

For Gomez, however, this isn’t the first time she’s gone blonde. Back in 2017, she debuted a blonde lob on the red carpet of the American Music Awards. She eventually went back to her natural color, but apparently not for good.

The color change comes after a year in which seemingly everyone, celebrity or not, tried some drastic new hairstyle or another if only to just feel something during lockdown. Then again, Gomez’s move comes as spring is blooming and there’s hope that a return to some sort of normal is just on the horizon. What better time to embrace a fresh start? Here’s everything you need to know before going blonde if you’re suddenly feeling inspired.