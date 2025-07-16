Lady Gaga’s Hairstylist Breaks Down 5 of Her Biggest Mayhem Ball Tour Looks

Lady Gaga’s concerts are nothing short of masterpieces in motion. With every performance—from her headlining set at Coachella in April to The Mayhem Ball tour, which celebrates her latest album of the same name—Gaga’s performances bring her singular artistic vision to life. Behind each spectacle, the final product is a carefully crafted collaboration between the “Die With a Smile” musician and her team. That includes her longtime hairstylist, Freddie Aspiras, who, for over 16 years, has played a pivotal role in interpreting and executing the singer’s vision for her hair.

Aspiras has become a vital extension of the artist’s performances. If you’ve ever been to one of Lady Gaga’s shows, you’ll notice each look on stage is more than just a hairstyle; it’s a visual language that complements the narrative Gaga tells through music, movement, and costume. For the European and U.S. legs of the Mayhem tour—the latter of which begins today—the stakes are high. And the hair has to be as dynamic and dramatic as the songs themselves.

“Doing hair on a world tour is like designing armor for battle,” Aspiras tells W. “The armor has to be expressive, beautiful, and resilient enough to handle sweat, lights, dancing, and emotional storytelling.” The biggest challenge, he adds, “is maintaining consistency across continents and managing the different variables like weather, electricity voltages, and different water qualities. It can all affect how a look comes together.”

Freddie Aspiras and Lady Gaga at the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2022. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Preparation is everything, the hair artist stresses, and traveling with “a full-scale mobile salon and repair shop” has become a must. That includes “several mannequin heads, wig blocks, custom tools for both synthetic and human hair, and of course, my core Sebastian Professional arsenal.” The right hair products are vital—and some are non-negotiables. “Sebastian Professional is my tour survival kit,” he says. “On tour, things go wrong fast, and you have to be ready with calm, clever solutions. I once fixed a wig mid-show using safety pins, eyelash glue, and a prayer. You need to think like a designer, a problem-solver, and a storyteller.” He points to Sebastian Professional Trilliant for heat protection and luminous shine under intense lighting, while “Sebastian Professional Shaper Plus Hairspray withstands every hair flip on stage (it’s also the ultimate workable hairspray for mid-show adjustments).”

“I always reset the hair after a performance,” Aspiras adds. “Whether it’s natural hair or wigs, I cleanse and hydrate it with Sebastian Professional Penetraitt Shampoo and Conditioner to rebuild strength and prep for the next show.” The stylist also shares a pro tip: “Protect the scalp under wigs. Use a drop of Sebastian Professional Dark Oil Evanescent Styling Oil on braids and edges post-show to relieve tension and moisturize the scalp. It’s a small ritual that prevents breakage in the long run.”

“We usually build four to six wigs for a major tour, each prepped with styling products to maintain integrity under heat and fast changes,” he says. “We treat these wigs like couture. One of my favorite moments was during a European tour, when we integrated laser lights into a high-ponytail wig. It became the highlight of the show, literally. It reminded me that hair can be both storytelling and spectacle.” But despite the glitz and glam, “it’s deeply emotional work,” Aspiras shares. “You’re not just doing hair; you’re creating the final layer of character that gives a performer confidence and presence. The right look helps them own the stage; I’ve seen an entire energy shift just by changing a parting or adding a curl.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

When creating hair pieces for a tour filled with diverse performances and costume changes, Aspiras explains that he makes a complete “hair arc” for each show, aligning every look with the emotional tone of the performance. “The wigs allow us to flip between decades, moods, and energies in a matter of minutes.” Here, Aspiras gives a full breakdown of five hair looks that exemplify The Mayhem Ball tour.

Act 1: The Bettie Page Bang—Sleek, Sultry, and Paparazzi-Ready

The first look is a modern take on the iconic Bettie Page bang, plus a jaw-length, black, sultry bob that accompanied Gaga’s performance of “Paparazzi” at Coachella. To create the look, Aspiras started with Sebastian Professional Potion 9, a leave-in treatment that hydrates both scalp and strands, preparing them for the weight of the wig, the heat of the lights, and sweat from performing. Once that was done, the wig cap went on, followed by the sleek black bob, which required thorough prep. Aspiras used the GHD Platinum Styler to help lock the look in place, while Sebastian Professional Dark Oil was applied for a mirror-like shine, keeping those desert flyaways at bay.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Act 2: Soft, Ethereal Blonde Curls—A Delicate, Textural Dream

For the second part of Gaga’s performance, the hair takes on a softer vibe, with voluminous blonde curls that cascade into waves. The prep here involved a delicate balancing act of hydrating and protecting the hair piece. After a deep cleanse with shampoo and conditioner, Aspiras used an ultra-hydrating hair mask, followed by the Potion 9 for added heat protection. He then worked Sebastian Professional Mousse Forte through damp hair to provide texture and volume, followed by a careful blow-dry. Aspiras used a curling iron to ensure that each strand held its shape, then applied hairspray to maintain a bouncy, romantic movement—a kind of softness concertgoers can see from the stage and the overhead screens.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Act 3: Playful Blonde in “Mayhem”

The third act sees a shift in energy, as the blonde curls became looser and more chaotic—a stark contrast to the earlier, more controlled look. The messiness is intentional—Aspiras notes it is an “exploration of freedom and raw emotion.” Here, the Sebastian Professional Shaper Plus was working its magic to preserve volume. The look allowed Gaga to move freely.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Act 4: Shadow of a Man—Gothic, Military-Inspired Power

For the fourth act, the vibe takes a sharp turn into Gothic edginess; the song “Shadow of a Man” calls for a bold, militant look. Gaga’s black wig for this part of the show is longer, sleeker, and neatly tucked back with Sebastian Professional Gel Forte. Aspiras channeled the darker, more commanding side of her artistry, aligning her hair with the raw “dance or die” theme of the performance.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Encore: The Blonde Returns for an Emotional, Full-Circle Moment

Gaga’s encore is more than just a return to her roots—it’s a celebration of the artist’s journey, reflected in every strand of hair. As Gaga belts out “Bad Romance,” the blonde, radiant in its vibrancy, reflects the force of her stage presence.