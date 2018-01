A Brief History Of All the Times the Kardashians Have Gone Blonde

Upon first meeting the Kardashian/Jenner clan, the family's inheritance of luscious dark locks made the case for the power of a brunette. However, with Hollywood's platinum blonde craze, these days, the family is an ever-changing circuit of blondes, making it even harder to keep up with who is lightening her locks on any day. While sister Khloe has maintained her blonde locks for some time, the Good American founder can be seen playing up her look with lighter locks, while sisters Kim and Kylie have become blonde regulars, debuting a fresh new platinum do during fashionable outings like New York Fashion Week or the Met Gala. And while Kourtney and Kendall have remained consistent brunettes, the duo have experimented in the past at least once with Kourtney going blonde in her teenage years and Kendall rocking a blonde wig during Paris Fashion Week 2016. The circle was finally completed this week when Kris Jenner started off the New Year debuting a platinum blonde pixie. Going blonde for the Kardashian/Jenner crew has become a regular sighting and as longtime colorist to the sisters, Tracey Cunningham , would say, "I think once they dip their toe in it, they get addicted."