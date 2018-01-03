Blonde Ambition

A Brief History Of All the Times the Kardashians Have Gone Blonde

Upon first meeting the Kardashian/Jenner clan, the family's inheritance of luscious dark locks made the case for the power of a brunette. However, with Hollywood's platinum blonde craze, these days, the family is an ever-changing circuit of blondes, making it even harder to keep up with who is lightening her locks on any day. While sister Khloe has maintained her blonde locks for some time, the Good American founder can be seen playing up her look with lighter locks, while sisters Kim and Kylie have become blonde regulars, debuting a fresh new platinum do during fashionable outings like New York Fashion Week or the Met Gala. And while Kourtney and Kendall have remained consistent brunettes, the duo have experimented in the past at least once with Kourtney going blonde in her teenage years and Kendall rocking a blonde wig during Paris Fashion Week 2016. The circle was finally completed this week when Kris Jenner started off the New Year debuting a platinum blonde pixie. Going blonde for the Kardashian/Jenner crew has become a regular sighting and as longtime colorist to the sisters, Tracey Cunningham, would say, "I think once they dip their toe in it, they get addicted."
Kim Kardashian steps out in a blonde lob alongside husband and rapper Kayne West during Paris Fashion Week in 2015.
Kim Kardashian steps out in a blonde lob alongside husband and rapper Kayne West during Paris Fashion Week in 2015.

Kendall Jenner looks unrecognizable with her blonde wig walking alongside Gigi Hadid who also sports a brunette wig after the the Balmain Fall 2016 show in Paris.

Known for her ever-evolving hair colors, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner crew wears her locks in long, tousled waves.

These days, Kim Kardashian can regularly be seen sporting her blonde locks and poses alongside with singer Fergie and model Chrissy Teigen backstage during Fergie's "M.I.L.F" music video.

Khloe Kardashian, the most regularly blonde of the whole family, wears her long platinum locks sleek straight with a nude lip.

Sporting dramatic platinum blonde locks during New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian steps out for the Yeezy Season 3 show.

Kylie Jenner takes on a silver platinum shade, wearing a sleek, middle-parted pony in tousled wet waves.

As the most recent Kardashian to go blonde, Kris Jenner debuts a chic platinum blonde pixie.

Khloe Kardashian takes her blonde locks to new heights, sporting perfectly tousled air-dried beachy waves.

At the 2017 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner showed up in a side-swept chin grazing blonde bob.

After debuting silver platinum locks during New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian styles her locks in an ultra sleek high pony.

Posing alongside sister Kendall, Kylie wears her blonde locks in soft, polished curls.

While she may have temporary tried on a platinum pixie, Kris Jenner starts off the New Year with freshly dyed tousled do.

