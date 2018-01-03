A Brief History Of All the Times the Kardashians Have Gone Blonde

Kim Kardashian steps out in a blonde lob alongside husband and rapper Kayne West during Paris Fashion Week in 2015.
Kendall Jenner looks unrecognizable with her blonde wig walking alongside Gigi Hadid who also sports a brunette wig after the the Balmain Fall 2016 show in Paris.
Known for her ever-evolving hair colors, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner crew wears her locks in long, tousled waves.
These days, Kim Kardashian can regularly be seen sporting her blonde locks and poses alongside with singer Fergie and model Chrissy Teigen backstage during Fergie's "M.I.L.F" music video.
Khloe Kardashian, the most regularly blonde of the whole family, wears her long platinum locks sleek straight with a nude lip.
Sporting dramatic platinum blonde locks during New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian steps out for the Yeezy Season 3 show.
Kylie Jenner takes on a silver platinum shade, wearing a sleek, middle-parted pony in tousled wet waves.
As the most recent Kardashian to go blonde, Kris Jenner debuts a chic platinum blonde pixie.
Khloe Kardashian takes her blonde locks to new heights, sporting perfectly tousled air-dried beachy waves.
At the 2017 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner showed up in a side-swept chin grazing blonde bob.
After debuting silver platinum locks during New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian styles her locks in an ultra sleek high pony.
Posing alongside sister Kendall, Kylie wears her blonde locks in soft, polished curls.
While she may have temporary tried on a platinum pixie, Kris Jenner starts off the New Year with freshly dyed tousled do.