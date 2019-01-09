Gigi Hadid Bleached Her Eyebrows for the Sake of Prada

"What is Gigi Hadid doing there? 😂," read one comment on a post that Prada Instagrammed of its women's and menswear spring/summer 2019 campaigns photographed by Willy Vanderperre , which the house says are fragments of an upcoming series of short films. It may sound a bit rude, but it's a fair question: The rest of the campaign's cast is classic Prada, including Miuccia Prada's longtime favorite Freja Beha Erichsen , who's been modeling for the house since 2005, and Anok Yai , who last year became the first black model to open a Prada show since Naomi Campbell in 1997.

But just like at the beginning of her career, when she was bullied for not fitting the mold of a typical runway model, Hadid stands out—at least, if you happen to come across her name. Otherwise, if you take a look at the campaign images, you'd be hard-pressed to recognize Hadid, who's outfitted in an oversize pink headband, topped off with Twiggy-esque mascara and a choppy, forehead-friendly hairstyle previously favored by Emma Watson, which certain corners of the internet have come to describe as "TERF bangs ." (The acronym stands for "trans-exclusionary radical feminists," or those who espouse feminism but only recognize cisgender women as "real" women—a viewpoint which, to be clear, Hadid has never been associated with.)

Hadid's usual luscious blonde locks aren't the only thing missing from the picture: There's also the matter of her eyebrows, which appear not to have made it into the campaign's final cut.

Pinterest Gigi Hadid starring in Prada's spring/summer 2019 women's wear campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre. Courtesy of Prada

Technically, Hadid's eyebrows are still there; they're simply camouflaged by a nearly imperceptible treatment of bleach and makeup. It's certainly a testament to the lengths she's willing to go to for the house, which has long been known for its notoriously cut-throat casting , to the point that walking one's first Prada show—particularly as an exclusive—is often seen as a milestone that makes a model's career. (And one that, historically, they have a much better chance of hitting if they're young , white, and rail-thin.) Seeing as Hadid has previously walked for Prada's sister brand, Miu Miu, it seems likely that Hadid might soon be hitting that Prada milestone—and perhaps even pivoting back to high fashion, having finally bid adieu to her seemingly endless contract with Tommy Hilfiger .

Pinterest Gigi Hadid walking Miu Miu's spring/summer 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week, 2016. Catwalking/Getty Images

Whether or not she does end up making a cameo at Milan Fashion Week, it seems like we can count on one thing in her future: that we'll be seeing more—er, less—of her eyebrows in 2019, given that this is the second time she's concealed them in weeks. (They also got the bleach treatment for her stint as Debbie Harry last month, on the cover of W .)

