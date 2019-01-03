Those who believed the relationship between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to be infallible will unfortunately have to modify their expectations of young love, because according to Us Weekly , the couple has split again.

After roughly two years of dating, the power couple shocked the Internet in March 2018 with a mature-seeming joint breakup announcement (via Twitter, of course). They both praised their "loving and fun relationship" and hammered home the point that they still respected and adored each other. After a couple of months, the time apart proved to be too much for the pair, and they reunited after a reportedly "hesitant" Hadid caved. By the time the summer rolled around, Malik had a couple of new singles under his belt, lavender hair , and the gumption to refuse to put a "label" on his relationship with Hadid.

Toward the end of 2018, they could be seen all over each other's Instagram accounts—cooking at home , hanging out on the Hadid family farm —and were clearly a couple once again. However, when Hadid neglected to include Malik in her posts about the holidays on social media, and fans of the pair noticed he was absent from Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve costume party where the model dressed up as Mary Poppins, rumors of an imminent breakup began to circulate.

Us reports that the relationship had been "very intense" ever since they reunited after their initial breakup, with Hadid reportedly devoting a lot of her attention to her crooner boyfriend rather than her friends. "It’s kind of a young love relationship where they’re so infatuated with each other and no one else exists at the moment,” a source told the publication. But just because the couple has reportedly decided to spend time apart a second time, one can't really be sure they won't get back together fairly soon. There was no "label" on this thing the second time around anyway, remember?

Considering the level of maturity with which Hadid and Malik addressed their first split last year, fans might want to hold their horses when it comes to speculating about a possible end of the relationship until the pair makes another joint statement. As Hadid said herself in her initial breakup post, "As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be."

