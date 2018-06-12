Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are here to prove that in 2018, no breakup within the celebrity youth set is ever really final (well, unless your ex breaks up with you and gets engaged to Pete Davidson five weeks later, but we digress). Back in March, the model and the musician issued coordinated screen-capped statements on Twitter announcing the dissolution of their union—about as real and finite as a celebrity breakup can get in 2018. Then, just six weeks later, they were spotted kissing in the middle of a Manhattan street in broad daylight, a situation they almost certainly knew would have been photographed and quickly shared across the world. Despite some reports that Hadid was hesitant about a full-on reconciliation, the pair continues to cut out the middleman of the paparazzi and are just broadcasting directly on Instagram the latest signs of rekindling.

Last week, the pair played Pokémon cards together . Now they’re out there picking flowers while Malik wears a Legend of Zelda T-shirt. No word on whether this reconciliation is actually a rather elaborate Nintendo spon-con. Perhaps Malik chose the lavender Zelda shirt to complement his newly dyed lavender hair, which we should also note is now a thing. (Yep, Malik has also rekindled his love affair with colorful hair dyes as well.)

Hadid first put an image of Malik handing her a freshly picked flower on her IG Stories.

Malik uploaded the same image to his own grid a little while later.

A farm setting isn’t unexpected. Apparently wary of city life, Malik revealed last fall that he retreated to a working farm in the middle of rural Pennsylvania to just chill out, record music, and do some actual farming from time to time.

“[The farm] is just out of the way and feels grounded,” he told Billboard at the time. “There’s not a lot of things around. I do a lot of farm work. Yeah, yeah, I take the horses out and feed the cows and that kind of stuff. It’s cool. I’ve always been ­interested in animals.”

At the time, he mentioned that Hadid was one of the few select people who came to visit him on the farm. Something she surely enjoyed as she, too, is a noted “horse girl.”

So the pair surely got a thrill out of meeting a mini-horse on their recent farm outing, an image of which Hadid shared shortly after her snap of Malik.

So, horses and various Nintendo properties: It seems the pair still have a lot of mutual interests to keep their relationship interesting for some time to come.

Hadid and Malik’s reunion is just the latest in a rash of celebrity exes giving it one more shot. Hadid’s sister Bella is currently engaged in a similar “open secret” reunion with her ex The Weeknd. Whether it’s gotten serious enough again to progress to the Pokémon and mini-horse stages or whether it’s just a fling of convenience remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber continues to be king of the trend. Earlier this year he tried to make it work with Selena Gomez. When that didn’t quite stick, he quickly moved on to spending time once again with Hailey Baldwin (who really truly wasn’t dating Shawn Mendes after all). Celebrity gossips got so used to the trend that they perhaps jumped to conclusions that not only did Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield have something going on but also insinuated that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson might be rekindling something. In those cases it seemed that the famous exes really are just friends, but you never know in the year 2018. At least not until Pete Davidson comes along.

