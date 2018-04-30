Well, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Kissed in Public

That was quick. Roughly six weeks after Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced they had separated in complementary social media posts , the duo was photographed locking lips in broad daylight in New York City on Sunday. The development comes after a few curious incidents in which Malik was spotted leaving Hadid's Manhattan apartment building that had spurred rumors of a reconciliation. TMZ, naturally, has the exclusive pictures . The media-savvy couple almost certainly knew the showing of PDA would be captured by cameras.

The reunion also comes just a few days after Hadid's 23rd birthday . Malik wasn't at the festivities, at least as far as the media and social media can discern.

Of course, just as soon as one gets over the shock of seeing the golden couple of the power 20-somethings reunited, one can't help but notice a new addition to Malik's tattoo collection: a rather large plant-pattern tat on the side of his head. Malik had been on something of a tattoo acquisition spree after his initial breakup with Hadid; he'd previously teased this latest addition in a blurry, trippy video posted on April 20 , but this is the public's clearest look at the work yet. Malik had been keeping his hood up during those times he was spotted around Hadid's building.

In the midst of so many recent breakups in young hollywood (RIP Chloë and Brooklyn and Justin and Selena), it's nice to see someone be given a second chance.

Incidentally, many of Hadid's closest confidants were far outside of the city this weekend. Her sister Bella Hadid was down in the Bahamas with friend Hailey Baldwin.

