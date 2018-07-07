Every Cool Teen From Malia Obama to Presley Gerber Vacationed in Montauk This Week

Presley Gerber in Montauk.
Camila Mendes and her rumored boyfriend Victor Houston pose together in Montauk.
Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, Nina Agdal, Sailor Brinkley Cook, and Jack Brinkley Cook celebrated at the Surf Lodge.
Chloe Wise and her friends formed a human pyramid on the beach.
Hailey Clauson on the beach in Montauk.
Isabella Rossellini and her grandson by the beach in West Hampton.
Hailey Baldwin on the water.
Sarah Jessica Parker enjoyed a cup of coffee there, too.
Their Mercedes may have broken down on Montauk Highway, but that didn't stop Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin from making it all the way to the beach.
Justine Skye was spotted at the Surf Lodge in Montauk with Rosario Dawson.