Every Cool Teen From Malia Obama to Presley Gerber Vacationed in Montauk This Week

There's no better place to spend the 4th of July holiday than Montauk. Just ask any of the myriad of celebrities who made an appearance this week—from scions like Presley Gerber, who celebrated his 19th birthday at the hip Surf Lodge, to TV stars like Riverdale's Camila Mendes, who celebrated her 24th birthday with her rumored boyfriend Victor Houston. And though her secret service made photographs quite difficult, Malia Obama reportedly rang in her 20th birthday at the Surf Lodge, the same weekend that supermodel Christie Brinkley and her daughter Alexa Ray Joel partied in the Hamptons as well. Basically, there were so many young famous people in the Hamptons, you'd be hard pressed to call the destination anything but a hot spot. Here, all of the celebrities you may have missed if you, too, were stuck on the Montauk Highway like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
Presley Gerber in Montauk.
Photo by @presleygerber.
1/10

Presley Gerber in Montauk.

Photo by @victorhouston.
2/10

Camila Mendes and her rumored boyfriend Victor Houston pose together in Montauk.

Photo by @christiebrinkley.
3/10

Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, Nina Agdal, Sailor Brinkley Cook, and Jack Brinkley Cook celebrated at the Surf Lodge.

Photo by @chloewise_.
4/10

Chloe Wise and her friends formed a human pyramid on the beach.

Photo by @haileyclauson.
5/10

Hailey Clauson on the beach in Montauk.

Photo by @isabellarossellini.
6/10

Isabella Rossellini and her grandson by the beach in West Hampton.

Photo by @haileybaldwin.
7/10

Hailey Baldwin on the water.

Photo by @sarahjessicaparker.
8/10

Sarah Jessica Parker enjoyed a cup of coffee there, too.

Photo by @jaileyshots.
9/10

Their Mercedes may have broken down on Montauk Highway, but that didn't stop Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin from making it all the way to the beach.

Photo by @justineskye.
10/10

Justine Skye was spotted at the Surf Lodge in Montauk with Rosario Dawson.

