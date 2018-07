Every Cool Teen From Malia Obama to Presley Gerber Vacationed in Montauk This Week

There's no better place to spend the 4th of July holiday than Montauk. Just ask any of the myriad of celebrities who made an appearance this week—from scions like Presley Gerber, who celebrated his 19th birthday at the hip Surf Lodge, to TV stars like Riverdale's Camila Mendes , who celebrated her 24th birthday with her rumored boyfriend Victor Houston. And though her secret service made photographs quite difficult, Malia Obama reportedly rang in her 20th birthday at the Surf Lodge, the same weekend that supermodel Christie Brinkley and her daughter Alexa Ray Joel partied in the Hamptons as well. Basically, there were so many young famous people in the Hamptons, you'd be hard pressed to call the destination anything but a hot spot. Here, all of the celebrities you may have missed if you, too, were stuck on the Montauk Highway like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin