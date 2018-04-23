Monday, April 23 marks Gigi Hadid 's golden birthday, aka the supermodel turns 23 on the 23rd. And to mark the occasion, friends and family have taken to Instagram, of course, to wish the Taurus a happy birthday. Of course, younger sister Bella Hadid was the first to hype up the occasion, posting a series of photos on Instagram Stories expressing her excitement a full day in advance. "Best friends since the first time we met @gigihadid!! Thank you @yolanda.hadid @mohamedhadid," the 21-year-old Hadid captioned a series of throwback pictures from their childhood. "Tomorrow is my favorite day ever," she continued. "Because it is the day you were born. I love you."

Bella wasn't the only family member to express their love for Hadid. Mom Yolanda Hadid posted her own throwback photo with her eldest child. "Happy birthday my sweet angel, thank you for being the first person to teach me the true meaning of unconditional love," the Making a Model star wrote. "I am so proud of the extraordinary young woman you’ve become and your ability to show love, compassion and kindness to all that cross your path in life." Not to be outdone, dad Mohamed Hadid posted a video slideshow with pictures of the model from all stages of her life, including shots of her playing volleyball in high school, where Hadid can be seen wearing her signature number, 23. "She is 23 on her 23 The Golden Girl. The sunshine girl. Gigi [H]adid. Love of our life," Mohamed wrote.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss had her own special message for Gigi. "There are so many reasons why I love [you] and am beyond proud of [you], but since the day we met, one of the most striking qualities about you has always been your kind heart," Kloss wrote. "Your warmth and compassion lights up every room you are in. May 23 be the best year yet. HBD Baby G @gigihadid."

Noted BFF Kendall Jenner also cued up a slideshow of throwback pics on Instagram stories that ended with an invitation to eat bagels together soon.

Of course, there is no better way to celebrate your own birthday than to post an adorable throwback of yourself, which is exactly what Gigi did. See the adoring tributes, below.

