Not too long ago Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid were just two young, unconnected girls who occasionally appeared on their family members' reality television show. Then the world blinked and all the sudden they were burgeoning supermodels and super influencers. Then the world blinked again and they were bonafide supermodel BFFs. Another blink and their sisters, Kylie and Bella, were also burgeoning influence and burgeoning models in their own right.

One more blink and they're now four of the most famous young women on the entire planet and they all hang out with each other in various groupings and form the core of one of the most powerful girl squads in the entire world.

Of this we all know, and, yet, what we did not know is how any of them actually came to actually know each other and became friends in the first place.

There were simple guesses: Kendall and Gigi just met on the fashion circuit and took a liking to one another.

There were more complicated guesses based on the fact that the two pairs of sisters are sort of "related" in the way that all European royal families are sort of related—through a complicated string of marriages and divorces. The story: before Kris Jenner, the Jenners' father Caitlyn—née Bruce—used to be married to a woman named Linda, and after their divorce Linda married the composer David Foster. Linda and David also got divorced, and then the Hadids' mother Yolanda married David after her first marriage to the sisters' biological father Mohamed. Naturally, Yolanda and David are now divorced as well.

So, maybe some assumed they just met at a very awkward extended family reunion, of sorts.

As it happens, that is not the case.

Earlier this year came a stunning new clue in the mystery. While everyone thought that it was Kendall and Gigi who were the original nexus of the friendship web, it turned out that Kendall was actually friends with Bella first.

Now, finally, after far too long spent thinking about this, we have a definitive answer and it is way, way more mundane and even a bit geekier than we ever imagined.

Kendall and Bella were teenage internet friends.

"I met her for the first time seven years ago over Twitter," Bella told InStyle . “That was before we started modeling; I was probably 14 or 15. We met up and had sushi, and now we’re best friends. She’s a pretty significant human I met online.”

While there is still shame in this world about admitting you've met anyone online, the fact that two of the most popular girls in the world did so back when they were "14 or 15" should satisfy everyone, and, once and for all, any questions about how the Jenners met the Hadids.

