Tauruses are always stubbornly stuck on getting something done, and that's especially true this year, according to the Astro Poets , aka Twitter's favorite astrologers, who've declared 2018 to be all about their careers. At the same time, though, Tauruses are also known for their flashiness—a combination perhaps best showcased by Gigi Hadid , who's already thriving and back to work after a serious breakup , and Janet Jackson , who's about to turn 52 and headline no less than three major music festivals in the coming months—this, after a world tour last year. Tauruses also tend to be earthy—which is why it's totally tubular that their season begins today on 4/20 . Take a look at those who will be thriving between now and May 21—including Kirsten Dunst, who's set to have her first baby any day, making for another Taurus—by revisiting their best portraits in W.