It's Birthday Season for Tauruses Gigi Hadid, Janet Jackson, and George Clooney

Tauruses are always stubbornly stuck on getting something done, and that's especially true this year, according to the Astro Poets, aka Twitter's favorite astrologers, who've declared 2018 to be all about their careers. At the same time, though, Tauruses are also known for their flashiness—a combination perhaps best showcased by Gigi Hadid, who's already thriving and back to work after a serious breakup, and Janet Jackson, who's about to turn 52 and headline no less than three major music festivals in the coming months—this, after a world tour last year. Tauruses also tend to be earthy—which is why it's totally tubular that their season begins today on 4/20. Take a look at those who will be thriving between now and May 21—including Kirsten Dunst, who's set to have her first baby any day, making for another Taurus—by revisiting their best portraits in W.
Gigi Hadid
Inez & Vinoodh
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, born April 23, photographed by Inez & Vinoodh for W.

Tim Walker
Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett, born May 14, photographed by Tim Walker for W.

Tierney Gearon
Gabourey Sidibe

Gabourey Sidibe, born May 6, photographed by Tierney Gearon for W.

SUMMERTON EMMA
George Clooney

George Clooney, born May 16, photographed by Emma Summerton for W.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst, born April 20, photographed by Juergen Teller for W.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz, born April 28, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W.

SORRENTI MARIO
Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson, born May 13, photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W.

ADRIAN BOOT
Grace Jones

Grace Jones, born May 19, in a video still from her 1983 video, Living My Life, directed by Jean-Paul Goude.

Steven Meisel
Linda Evangelista

Linda Evangelista, born May 10, photographed by Steven Meisel for W.

Ledner Catherine
Shirley MacLaine

Shirley MacLaine, born April 24, photographed by Catherine Ledner for W.

Steven Klein
Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman, April 29, photographed by Steven Klein for W.

ALAS MERT AND PIGGOTT MARCUS
Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr, born April 20, photographed by Mert and Marcus for W.

Thompson Michael
Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson, born May 16, photographed by Michael Thompson for W.

Anna Bauer
Sally Hawkins

Sally Hawkins, born April 27, photographed by Anna Bauer for W.

MARIO SORRENTI
Rami Malek

Rami Malek, born May 12, photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W.

Thompson, Michael
Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer, born April 29, photographed by Michael Thompson for W.

Photographs by Juergen Teller; Styled by Edward Enninful
Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot, born April 30, photographed by Juergen Teller for W.

CRAIG MCDEAN
Dev Patel

Dev Patel, born April 23, photographed by Craig McDean for W.

Courtesy of Paramount
Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn, born May 4, in a still from Breakfast at Tiffany's, via Paramount.

TIM WALKER
Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis, born April 29, photographed by Tim Walker for W.

ROE ETHRIDGE
Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola, born May 14, photographed by Roe Ethridge for W.

Steven Klein
Amber Heard

Amber Heard, born April 22, photographed by Steven Klein for W.

Craig McDean
Megan Fox

Megan Fox, born May 16, photographed by Craig McDean for W.

Ari Marcopoulos
James McAvoy

James McAvoy, born April 21, photographed by Ari Marcopoulos for W.

Nathanial Goldberg
Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall, born May 3, photographed by Nathanial Goldberg for W.

