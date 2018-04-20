Most celebrities might recoil from the public eye when a photographer catches them rolling a blunt on the plateau of their bodyguard's bald head, but Rihanna , who spent most of one sweaty day at Coachella riding her beefy protector's shoulders, is definitely not most celebrities. Instead, she montaged the ostensibly incriminating images and posted them on her Instagram, where she's consistently proved herself worthy of her handle: @badgalriri .

Pinterest Rihanna, her bodyguard, and her blunt at Coachella in 2012. courtesy of @badgalriri

That was hardly the only time that Rihanna's account has gone a little green over the last few years. By the looks of her Instagram, every time Rihanna's put down her latest favorite accessory, that ever-present glass of wine , she's picked up a blunt—no surprise given that her album cover for Talk That Talk and the artwork for her single "Unapologetic" feature both blunt rolling and clouds of smoke, a visual she's also reprised for magazines like The Fader , not to mention her interpretation of Marie Antoinette on the cover of CR Fashion Book . There was also the Halloween when she dressed up as Mary Jane , and her puffing away in videos for "BBHMM" and "Talk That Talk."

Loading View on Instagram

Still, even though Riri has stuck to her passions, she's also clearly committed to variety. Each photo of Rihanna smoking a blunt also serves as an illustrious illustration of multitasking, from smoking while swimming to smoking while fishing to smoking while promoting music videos to smoking as a means to get ready to party with Dior. In honor of 4/20, let her activities inspire your own with a look back at her best blunt-filled 'grams, here.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Related: All of Rihanna's Most Daring Looks Over the Years