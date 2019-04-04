At this point, no one can say for sure if Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have the type of relationship that will stand the test of time.

Rumors had been circulating that the couple ended their on-again, off-again relationship for the second official time in late 2018, and the two kept things quiet regarding their relationship status in the New Year , but ultimately it was reported that the two were officially over and Hadid was happily single by the time spring rolled around.

Then, on March 2, Malik tweeted "love you" at his ex-girlfriend , prompting fans of the relationship to wonder if he and Hadid might actually be getting back together. One month later, the former One Directioner tweeted with what can assume to be fury. "How about you all go fuck yourselves with your irrelevant bullshit 🤘🏽," he wrote, which sent some of those same fans on a spiral to uncover the truth of who Malik might be talking about and what exactly got him so in his feelings that he needed to tweet about it.

Malik's tweet came roughly a day after the Daily Mail ran images of Hadid with a "mystery man" who was identified to be her friend Samuel Krost, and also happens to be an ex-boyfriend of former Hadid's former squad sister Selena Gomez. Krost, by the way, works in fashion, and this isn't the first time he's been seen hanging out with Hadid or her sister Bella, which is to say they're old friends.

Seeing these images of Hadid and Krost may or may not have been the catalyst for Malik's tweet, but Hadid had some words for any outlets that purport she is dating her friend. "If you outlets are going to continue writing bs headlines every time I’m seen with a friend of the male gender then there’s gunna be a lot of unneeded confusion 🙃😑🤦🏼‍♀️," she wrote.

Hadid does have a point: Just because she has male friends, doesn't mean she's dating any of them. As for Malik, he appears to have already moved on to tweeting what could either be song lyrics or personal relationship aphorisms.

