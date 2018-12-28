It's been a while since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik posted about each other on social media, and even longer since they were spotted together by the paparazzi, so, of course, fans, perhaps with a bit too much time on their hands thanks to the holidays, are no questioning status of their relationship. On the one hand, while Malik is typically pretty silent on social media, Hadid is not, so it is somewhat curious that she hasn't posted about her boyfriend since October. But on the other hand, these two have never played by the celebrity relationship rules, and may have simply decided to foster their relationship far away from the prying eyes of fans, followers, and photographers.

Let's break it down: First and foremost amongst the evidence the amateur gossip detectives of Twitter have glommed on to supposedly support the breakup theory is the fact that Malik and Hadid appear not to have spent the holidays together, or at least didn't document it. In recent years, since they first began dating in 2015, Malik joined his girlfriend's family for Christmas, appearing in several photos on her feed and those of her family members. This year, however, Hadid only shared photos of her family on Instagram, and the one group shot from her Christmas morning (posted by mom Yolanda Hadid) features her, sister Bella Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid, and Yolanda. Furthermore, though Bella's boyfriend The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) was visible in some of her own photos from the holiday festivities, Malik was nowhere to be found.

Loading View on Instagram

Beyond those Christmas posts, Malik hasn't appeared in any of Hadid's uploads in months. The last instance came on October 21, when the supermodel posted a selfie with him, writing, "flyin home to my happy place." Meanwhile, since unfollowing Hadid during their brief breakup earlier this year, Malik has yet to re-follow her, and has exactly zero photos of her on his feed. Hadid does still follow the singer, and has liked his posts as recently as December 15, the last time he posted before uploading a promotional video for new merch earlier this afternoon.

Despite those social media likes, however, Hadid and Malik have been noticeably absent from each other's recent career milestones. Though Hadid liked one of Malik's tweets about his recent album release, she didn't post about Icarus Falls on her own page, as she has with his new songs and albums in the past, and didn't attend the album release party earlier this month. Malik, meanwhile, missed out on watching Hadid walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the end of November.

Loading View on Instagram

The cherry on top of this breakup speculation comes in the form of an Instagram post from Malik's cousin, Jawaad Saeed. Alongside the photo of the two cousins together, posted Thursday, Saeed wrote, "Through best and worst, take a bullet for you. Keep happy my bro," which fans seem to think implies that something not happy is going on in Malik's life.

Loading View on Instagram

None of this, of course, is explicit proof of a split. For one thing, when they briefly broke up in March, they issued joint statements about it almost immediately after breakup rumors began circulating—and have done no such thing this time around. And in an Instagram comment earlier this year, Hadid simultaneously addressed Malik's decision not to re-follow her on Instagram and confirmed that they live "99%" of their relationship out of the public eye. "I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don't even know and that you do not see 99% of," she wrote. "For someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don't need his follow...My eyes are tattooed to his chest."

Finally, in her cover interview with W this fall, Hadid was still proudly referring to Malik as her boyfriend. "My favorite thing with cooking is to always try to make something new. I will ask my boyfriend Zayn Malik, 'What do you want today?' and I'm pretty good at pulling it off," she said at the time, certainly making it sound as if her relationship was still going strong.

Clearly, until these two release a pair of clear-cut statements on the matter, it's all but impossible to speculate about their relationship status. Though, that may not stop Twitter from continuing to dig for scraps of rumors.

