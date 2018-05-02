For those following the ever-changing love lives of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik , strap in for yet another update that rivals the on-again-off-again status of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Following a seemingly amicable split and requisite social media announcement in March, Hadid, 23, and Malik, 25, have done less breaking up and more "making us speculate about their reunion." In the months since, Malik was spotted lurking around Hadid's building wearing the same outfit two days in a row, and a few days ago, the former couple was also seen making out in public on the streets of New York City.

Despite the very public display of affection, it might be too early to say these two are back together. According to E! News , Hadid isn't so sure she wants to jump back into a relationship with her former boyfriend. "Zayn really wants to be with [Gigi] and has made it clear. He misses her and can't stand being apart," a source told E! News . "Gigi's a little bit more hesitant." The source also said that the breakup was caused by something that has yet to be fixed and Hadid "does love him, but she isn't completely sure this is where she wants to be right now."

Though the two have only been broken up for little more than one month, it seems they reconciled long ago. "They both needed the space to clear their heads," the source said. "Zayn reached out to Gigi after a week and they decided to see each other and see how things go."

On March 13, Zigi (as they're known to fans) posted statements about their split and asked for privacy. "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years...not only in a relationship but in life in general," Hadid wrote at the time . "I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for." She ended the note on a particularly ominous note: "As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. x G."

