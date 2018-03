If there is one thing to be certain of, it is that celebrity romance giveth and taketh. While 2018 has already given us new couples like Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, and Laura Dern and Baron Davis, it has also seen the end of some of Hollywood's most beloved pairings. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced they would be splitting after two and a half months of marriage, reportedly due to desires to live on opposite coasts. The Crown's (now-exited) queen Claire Foy also announced that she would be separating from her husband,just days after Aniston's announcement. Meanwhile, Brooklyn-dwellers Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff officially called it quits back in January, and everyone's favorite millennial couple, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, announced their separation via, what else, Twitter. Here, a look back at the most devastating celebrity breakups of the year, so far.