In Memoriam of 2018's Most Devastating Celebrity Breakups, So Far

If there is one thing to be certain of, it is that celebrity romance giveth and taketh. While 2018 has already given us new couples like Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, and Laura Dern and Baron Davis, it has also seen the end of some of Hollywood's most beloved pairings. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced they would be splitting after two and a half months of marriage, reportedly due to desires to live on opposite coasts. The Crown's (now-exited) queen Claire Foy also announced that she would be separating from her husband,just days after Aniston's announcement. Meanwhile, Brooklyn-dwellers Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff officially called it quits back in January, and everyone's favorite millennial couple, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, announced their separation via, what else, Twitter. Here, a look back at the most devastating celebrity breakups of the year, so far.
Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell
Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell

The Crown star and her husband announced their separation in February, stating that they haven't been together "for some time."

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

In February, after six years together, two and half of which were as husband and wife, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux revealed they broke up late last year.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart

Rebecca Gayheart filed for divorce from Eric Dane after 13 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen

Sarah Silverman released a statement announcing that she'd broken up with boyfriend Michael Sheen, stating, "We just live in different countries & it got hard."

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff

The Girls creator and her musician boyfriend broke up after five years of dating, with many speculating Antonoff had moved on to mutual friend Lorde.

Nas and Nicki Minaj

Though they never officially confirmed their courtship, it was reported that the rappers had broken up in the winter after seven months of dating.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

The genetically blessed duo both shared statements on Twitter, with Hadid writing, ""Whatever's meant to be will always be."

Tiffany Trump and Ross Mechanic

After two years and many front row fashion show appearances, Tiffany Trump and the dubiously named Ross Mechanic officially split in early 2018.

