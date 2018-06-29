In recent months, as she re-emerged into the public eye and began promoting her upcoming album, Ariana Grande has made headlines consistently for at least these two things: a wardrobe seemingly consisting of nothing but oversize crewneck sweatshirts worn as minidresses and paired with thigh-high boots, and her whirlwind relationship with now fiancé Pete Davidson . On Thursday, those two aspects of the pop star's life collided spectacularly in the form of an incredibly extra pullover.

Late Thursday night, Grande posted several photos of her friend Doug Middlebrook to her Instagram Stories, and capped off the series with a selfie video in which she dances to her own (criminally underrated) 2013 song "You'll Never Know ." "This is what @dougmiddlebrook is blasting over the apartment sonos #taste," she captioned the video, in which she shimmies to the song while wearing Instagram's puppy filter and, most importantly, sporting a sweatshirt emblazoned with a photo of Davidson's grinning face.

Yes, an oversize heather gray crewneck sweatshirt screen-printed with a massive picture of the Saturday Night Live star, who's wearing a graphic tee and baseball cap and flashing a huge smile at the camera.

Grande posted the not-so-subtle shout-out to her husband-to-be around the same time that she posted an even less subtle photo on her Instagram grid. The black-and-white shot, which Grande flipped almost completely upside down before posting, is a close-up of her and Davidson smiling while mid-makeout, and garnered more than 1.9 million likes in just its first few hours online. Though the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer didn't write anything in the caption, Davidson commented, "our love is beautiful."

