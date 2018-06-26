After nearly two years of marriage and more than a decade together, Christian Siriano and Brad Walsh have announced that they are separated . Walsh was the one to break the news. He posed a note to his Instagram Story and on Twitter Monday reading, "Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated. I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I’m telling you myself. It's nobody's business and I don't want to discuss, but that's what's up."

A spokesperson for Siriano also confirmed the split to Us Weekly . "They're separated. They were together for 11 years, love each other very much, and request privacy at this time," the fashion designer 's rep said in a statement.

Siriano and Walsh wed in July 2016 after a three-year engagement. They tied the knot at their vacation home in Connecticut, in a ceremony that was attended by Alicia Silverstone, Orange Is the New Black 's Danielle Brooks and Jackie Cruz, and America's Next Top Model 's Jay Manuel.

The last public appearance the designer and musician made as a couple was in early May, at a charity gala for the Bottomless Closet in New York, where Siriano was honored. In late April, they also attended the Time 100 gala, where Siriano was again a guest of honor. Walsh shared photos from both events on social media, captioning a Twitter post about the latter with, "Met a few of my modern heroes tonight at #Time100, with my longtime hero and love @CSiriano by my side as an honoree of the #Time100. What a night."

Loading View on Instagram