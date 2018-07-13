For Pete Davidson , a natural brunette, going platinum blond just before the Fourth of July holiday was a big step. Bleaching your hair takes time, dedication, follow-up, and commitment, but if the Saturday Night Live performer's super-quick engagement to Ariana Grande is indicative of anything at all (besides the loud declaration of love and adoration the two have been pushing hard on social media), it's that he is very serious about commitment. At this point Davidson is so committed to his bleached look that he went even blonder, according to some fans who spotted him out and about supporting his fiancée at her Amazon Prime Day concert in Brooklyn.

It would appear that Davidson has learned nothing about haircare and excessive dye jobs from Grande, who has been vocal about her decision to wear her hair in a high ponytail due to the fact that it became damaged from years of hot pink hair dye (for her starring roles on Nickelodeon shows Victorious and Sam & Cat ). The 24-year-old comedian has yet to set a wedding date with the 25-year-old pop superstar, but depending on how far down the line the couple waits to tie the knot, and if Davidson wants to keep a fresh platinum look for the occasion, he may have to hold a standing appointment at the salon for quite some time.

The comedian gave an update on his latest bleached hairdo by posting a selfie for his 2 million Instagram followers, captioning the photo with "GIAW out now !!!! ☁️," a reference to "God Is a Woman," the latest single from Grande's upcoming album, Sweetener . Perhaps he'll go through a new hair dye session with each single release until the finished product drops on August 17.

