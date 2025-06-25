Kensington Gardens may be a sanctuary year-round, but on the evening of June 24, it transformed into the epicenter of London’s summer social calendar as the Serpentine Summer Party returned for its 2025 edition. Hosted by Serpentine’s chairman Michael R. Bloomberg, CEO Bettina Korek, artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist, and Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, the evening marked the 25th anniversary of the Serpentine Pavilion architecture commission with a striking new structure: A Capsule in Time, designed by Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum.

The crowd—equal parts art world, fashion glitterati, and international A-list—arrived just as the sun dipped over the trees, bathed in golden light. Guests moved between architectural marvels and open-air installations, pausing to take in Giuseppe Penone’s Thoughts in the Roots. At the center of it all stood Tabassum’s Pavilion, a serene yet commanding work that channeled memory, migration, and monumentality.

It was also a milestone night for Serpentine’s mission to keep its public programming free and accessible. For the first time, a host committee led by philanthropist and arts patron Isha Ambani rallied support from a who’s who of international supporters including Sonam Kapoor and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Inside the pavilion and out on the lawn, it was a kaleidoscope of daring British fashion. Blanchett wore a striking Dilara Findikoglu seashell corset, while Lily Allen opted for a graphic look from 16Arlington’s Marco Capaldo, and Eiza González donned a cheeky sheer number by Harris Reed. Designers like Alexander McQueen’s Seán McGirr, Burberry’s Daniel Lee, Chet Lo, and David Koma brought their muses along, many styled to the hilt for the occasion. Caroline Polachek’s live set—and a DJ turn from GALLiVANTER—kept the mood buoyant as guests mingled with cocktails in hand.

As the event drew to a close, the revelry shifted to Tramp, where Kapoor and Eugenio López hosted the official afterparty. But even as the night wore on, the spirit of bold, unapologetic creativity remained the evening’s guiding force. As Zaha Hadid, the inaugural architect of the Serpentine Pavilion in 2000 once said: “There should be no end to experimentation”—especially in fashion. Here, a look at some of the most unforgettable looks.

Eiza González Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Alicia Vikander Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Bianca Jagger Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Lily Allen Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett and Marina Tabassum Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Beth Ditto Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Sheila Atim Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Sonam Kapoor Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Isha Ambani, Hans-Ulrich Obrist and Bettina Korek Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Joanne Froggatt Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Skepta Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Daniel Lee Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, and Lady Kitty Spencer Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images