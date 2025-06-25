Eiza González is going for gold with her latest take on the naked dressing trend. At the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London last night, the actor turned to one of her favorite pastimes—the sheer look—with a gilded, high-fashion twist.

Gonazález stepped out to the annual fête, held in Kensington Gardens at the heart of Hyde Park, in a see-through look from British designer Harris Reed’s fall 2025 collection. Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, the piece was equal parts summer-worthy and red carpet-appropriate: a completely sheer gown marked by a high neck and a maxi skirt with a mermaid-style flare.

But the real show-stopper was the garment’s embellishments. The dress was lined with delicate, hand-painted gold leaf echoing her curves. A stroke right above her navel provided something of a built-in belly button ring. The technique added a painterly, sculptural quality appropriate for one of London’s biggest art bacchanals of the year.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, no proper nude look would be complete without exposed undergarments. González opted for a tiny black thong that peeked through the transparent fabric. Tousled hair, glowing skin, and a coral lip finished the look. The actor was joined by the likes of Cate Blanchett (who wore a jaw-dropping Dilara Findikoglu top made from shells and safety pins), Alicia Vikander, and Bianca Jagger at the event.

Despite the occasional foray into workwear suiting, González has long favored nude dressing for her red carpet appearances. In December 2024, the star slipped into a matching Gucci bra and thong, which she layered with a see-through dress on top, during Art Basel Miami Beach. And then in May, she again donned a look that winked at nude style, wearing a corset-style bra and leather skirt from Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

It’s safe to say that sheer clothes are an all-weather staple for González—but, truly, is there any better time to dabble in naked dressing than during the peak of summer?