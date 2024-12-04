There’s perhaps no better place for naked dressing to flourish in all its glory than Art Basel Miami Beach. Look no further than Eiza González’s latest outfit for all types of proof. Last night, the actress attended a starry Gucci cocktail event–held on the eve of the fair’s opening—in nothing but her underwear. Well, she was technically wearing a dress but even that was completely see-through.

González sizzled in a monogram black bra and matching underwear during the event—a set she could conceivably wear lounging on one of the city’s famous beaches before making her over to the brand’s new instillation in the Design District. She layered a below-the-knee dress on top of her skivvies that featured white floral trim at the collar and flared sleeves. The piece was equal parts cover-up and party dress, though it left next to nothing to the imagination. The only non-sheer items in González’s look were her accessories, fittingly. Her black “Jackie” bag, rectangular sunglasses, and sling back heels added a refined touch to her risqué look.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

While González had perhaps the most sheer look among guests of the evening, Alessandra Ambrosio also played around with naked dressing for her outfit. The supermodel wore a Brat green pussy bow blouse that was also see-through, albeit layered underneath a camel-colored coat and matching hot pants. Ambrosio accessorized everything with sleek pumps and a structured Gucci bag in the brand’s now-signature “Rosso” color.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Also in attendance were the likes of Yara Shahidi and Venus Williams who opted for schoolgirlish looks. Shahidi picked out a citrus orange two-piece look while Williams sported a midnight blue mini dress and coordinating jacket.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Of course, celebrity sheer dressing has popped up just about everywhere over the past few years—from the off-duty street style to even extremely formal occasions like charity galas and red carpets. But, last night, González proved that if there’s an appropriate time to wear your underwear out in public, it might be during these few December days that make up Art Basel Miami Beach.