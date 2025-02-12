Office Sirens work in cubicles. Eiza González’s latest outfit is more appropriate for the C-Suite. The actress swapped out her usual wardrobe of slinky dresses for a power suit to attend a Thom Browne’s show, and looked so powerful you were left with an urge to ask her for a raise.

González was out for the final night of New York Fashion Week yesterday as Browne presented his label’s fall 2025 collection to a front row of suited-up VIPs. The actress slipped into a spliced office skirt that she paired with a matching suit coat (handkerchief included). A bustier embroidered in a pattern of tiny dachshunds was placed over her button-down top. Her charcoal gray tie nodded to the recent trend of women rocking full suits—but really, Browne has been dressing up his muses like this for years.

González finished her look with heeled dress boots, a burgundy bag, and angular glasses.

Browne’s latest show marked his return to the New York Fashion Week calendar since February 2024. The American designer skipped the city’s September shows to present his fall 2024 couture collection in Paris to align with the Olympic Games.

Naturally, Browne’s return to Manhattan drew quite the crowd last night. Joining González on the front row were the likes of Queen Latifah, Evan Mock, and Rebecca Hall. Suits, of course, were the top choice for many guests. Kerry Washington stepped out in a pinstripe number accented by a brown necktie, a structured handbag, and black-and-white shoes. Ella Emhoff, meanwhile, swapped her signature quirky style for a pleated skirt and double-breasted coat. The former Second Daughter accessorized her look with one of Browne’s pooch-shaped bags.

The full suit is “in” among celebrities right now. But at Thom Browne, it was never “out.”

