In the grand tradition of the “Miami formal” dress code, Eiza González turned her bra top into a “going out” top last night. But don’t expect to see the actor’s top lounging around poolside or near the city’s beaches—her studded garment was much more editorial than the typical string bikini.

González donned a full look from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s fall 2025 collection to attend a David Yurman party. The actor’s top was actually a cross between a traditional bra and a very cropped jacket. It featured a studded, almost armor-like bolero portion that connected to a plunging sweetheart bra with lacing. Though instead of matching underwear, González opted for a below-the-knee skirt which, despite its length, didn’t skimp out on sex appeal whatsoever. De Saint Sernin’s signature eyelet detailing lined both pieces.

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Styling choices are a key aspect of any Miami look, something which González delivered with confidence last night. She wore her brunette hair in tousled waves and opted for sun-kissed skin and a nude lip. Black pumps and layers of silver David Yurman jewelry tied in the metallic elements of her outfit. The actor was joined by the likes of Nina Dobrev, Diplo, and Iris Law at the event, which celebrated the opening of David Yurman’s new flagship boutique in Miami’s Design District.

Like many in the fashion world, González frequently finds herself in Miami, which might explain her penchant for dressing to fit the city’s aesthetic. In December 2024, the actor sizzled in a fully sheer Gucci look during an evening out at Art Basel Miami Beach. She wore a see-through bra top and matching underwear with a transparent cover-up placed over the top.

Whether she’s in head-to-toe sheer or an elevated lingerie look like last night, González knows a thing or two about dressing for a night out in Miami.