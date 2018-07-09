Justin Bieber, age 24, became engaged to Hailey Baldwin, age 21, on July 8, 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A week before turning 25, Ariana Grande became engaged to Pete Davidson on June 21, 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Sophie Turner, age 22, became engaged to Joe Jonas on November 4, 2017. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
At 20 years old, Zayn Malik became engaged to Perrie Edwards, also 20 years old, in August 2013. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
At 22 years old, Liam Hemsworth proposed to Miley Cyrus, then just 20 years old, in May 2012. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian became engaged and married to music producer Damon Thomas in January 2000 at the age of 19. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
On June 7, 2003, Olivia Wilde, then 19 years old, married Italian filmmaker, Prince Tao Ruspoli. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Christina Aguilera became engaged to record executive Jordan Bratman at 24 years old in February 2007. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
In July 2004, Britney Spears was 23 years old when she became engaged to backup dancer Kevin Federline. This was just seven months after her first marriage to Jason Allen Alexander, which lasted 55 hours in January 2004. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
In 2002, at the age of 21, Paris Hilton became engaged to fashion model Jason Shaw. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
At 21 years old, Kate Hudson married musician Chris Robinson, on December 21, 2000. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Patrick Dempsey, at age 21, married his acting coach, Rocky Parker, age 47, on August 24, 1987. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
At 21 and 24 years old, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe became engaged in December of 1998. They later married in 1999. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Actress Drew Barrymore, age 19, married Jeremy Thomas, bar owner, on March 20, 1994. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Angelina Jolie, age 21, and Johnny Lee Miller, age 24, married in March 1996. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.