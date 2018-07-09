Love?

From Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to Britney and K-Fed: 15 Celebrities Who Became Engaged Before Turning 25

Love knows no limits, especially for those of the celebrity variety. Plenty of A-listers have sealed the deal of their relationships with an engagement ring right after barely aging out of adolescence, and just because Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, and subsequently Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, have made it trendy this year to pop the question before turning 25, doesn't mean they were the first of their milieu to become engaged or married at such a young age. Kim Kardashian's first marriage took place when she was barely 19 years old, Patrick Dempsey married his acting coach—who was 26 years his senior—when he was just 21, and even Britney Spears once married her former childhood friend, Jason Allen Alexander, in Las Vegas for just 55 hours back in 2004 at the age of 23. These 15 couples attempted to put a ring on it before turning 25—and while not all of these engagements ended in marriages and only a handful of them may still be together, the photographic evidence of their young love will exist forever.
and
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - July 5, 2018
Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
1/15

Justin Bieber, age 24, became engaged to Hailey Baldwin, age 21, on July 8, 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gotham
2/15

A week before turning 25, Ariana Grande became engaged to Pete Davidson on June 21, 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin
3/15

Sophie Turner, age 22, became engaged to Joe Jonas on November 4, 2017. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Desiree Navarro
4/15

At 20 years old, Zayn Malik became engaged to Perrie Edwards, also 20 years old, in August 2013. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevin Winter
5/15

At 22 years old, Liam Hemsworth proposed to Miley Cyrus, then just 20 years old, in May 2012. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ethan Miller
6/15

Kim Kardashian became engaged and married to music producer Damon Thomas in January 2000 at the age of 19. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Donato Sardella
7/15

On June 7, 2003, Olivia Wilde, then 19 years old, married Italian filmmaker, Prince Tao Ruspoli. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

John Shearer
8/15

Christina Aguilera became engaged to record executive Jordan Bratman at 24 years old in February 2007. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

L. Busacca
9/15

In July 2004, Britney Spears was 23 years old when she became engaged to backup dancer Kevin Federline. This was just seven months after her first marriage to Jason Allen Alexander, which lasted 55 hours in January 2004. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ron Galella, Ltd.
10/15

In 2002, at the age of 21, Paris Hilton became engaged to fashion model Jason Shaw. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

RJ Capak
11/15

At 21 years old, Kate Hudson married musician Chris Robinson, on December 21, 2000. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jim Smeal
12/15

Patrick Dempsey, at age 21, married his acting coach, Rocky Parker, age 47, on August 24, 1987. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Victor Malafronte
13/15

At 21 and 24 years old, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe became engaged in December of 1998. They later married in 1999. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Barry King
14/15

Actress Drew Barrymore, age 19, married Jeremy Thomas, bar owner, on March 20, 1994. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gregory Pace
15/15

Angelina Jolie, age 21, and Johnny Lee Miller, age 24, married in March 1996. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Keywords

Justin BieberHailey BaldwinAriana GrandePete DavidsonLoveCouplesDatingEngagements