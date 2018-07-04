Love?

The 9 Most Unexpected Celebrity Couples Who've Survived 2018 So Far Yes, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have in lmanaged to drive the media and their millions of fans into a frenzy by not only suddenly splitting from their years-long partners and getting engaged, but doing so within just a matter of weeks. Take a step back, though, and you'll realize that there's another imporant factor when it comes to their timing: They did so about halfway through 2018, which, upon reflection, is beginning to look like The Year of the Odd Couple. They may have taken it a step further than most, but at the end of the day, Grande and Davidson are in their mid-twenties, which is to say that they're still figuring things out—just like, say, Bella Hadid and the Weeknd, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, and pretty much any other It millennial who occasionally dares to act their age. The celebs who are full-grown adults, on the other hand, don't have any such excuses; even professional bachelor Hugh Grant has done the once unthinkable and gotten hitched this year. Maybe it's all the Pete and Ariana in the air, but all of the sudden, it seems like 2018 is abounding with unlikely partnerships, whether nascent (Grimes and Elon Musk) or, by some miracle, still enduring. No shade—as long as they're happy, we wish them the best—but here are all of the couples who've truly taken us by surprise so far this year.