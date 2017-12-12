Despite their mutual affinity for blonde hair, high fashion, and romances with country music stars, Gwen Stefani and Nicole Kidman apparently have very different levels of affinities for Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis. While Kidman had an awkward run in during a mutual appearance on Ellen with De Laurentiis earlier this year, Stefani joined De Laurentiis on a Facebook Live broadcast yesterday and the two Italian girls got on famously. In fact, Stefani spilled new information about her relationship with Blake Shelton on the broadcast.

While preparing an Apple Pie, De Laurentiis asked Stefani if she ever sings while she's in the kitchen. Apparently she almost exclusively sings now that she's dating Shelton.

"We’re like we’re in a musical constantly and we just sing,” Stefani said. “We actually don’t talk to each other, we just sing like a musical and everything we sing is like ‘I love you’, like it’s pretty much the whole time like how great we are.”

Well, that's certainly a new spin on "Don't Speak."

But, hold up, wait a minute, is Stefani confirming that her relationship with Shelton is almost exactly like how it was portrayed in a Saturday Night Live sketch earlier this year?

Back in October, SNL ran a sketch poking fun at E!'s mindless celebrity-focused reality program that was noted mostly for host Gal Gadot's surprisingly accurate impression of both Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid . But the sketch also cut away from Kardashian matters for twenty second to present us with the fictional show Down Home with Blake and Gwen in which the pair do nothing but eat food and sing "I love you" back and forth to each other.

So do SNL accurately but accidentally predict what it's like to be down home with Sheldon and Stefano, or is this just the singer's way of acknowledging and poking fun at the parody? We do know, after all, the she is not known to directly hollaback at anything.

In any event, unlike Kidman, Stefani ended up loving De Laurentiis's apple pie.