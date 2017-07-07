Ben Affleck is moving on after his divorce from Jennifer Garner , officially dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, Us Weekly reports . The publication notes that not only did the duo spend four nights together last week, but they were also seen out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Affleck and Garner announced their split in June 2015 after a decade of marriage. Though Affleck recently spent some time in rehab for alcohol addiction, the famous pair has remained amicable and is closely raising their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. In fact, they even took a trip to the Bahamas at the beginning of the summer as a family of five. They also spent this past week ’s Fourth of July holiday together, watching the patriotic parade in Brentwood together. What’s more, with his new relationship, Us adds that the actor is “very happy” and is “very much enjoying spending time with Lindsay.”

Neither Affleck nor Shookus has yet to comment on their status.

Also, no word on whether Affleck plans to reunite with his He's Just Not That Into You co-star Scarlett Johansson for double dates with her rumored SNL beau Colin Jost.

Related: Bachelor Brad Pitt vs. Bachelor Ben Affleck: Who's the Most Eligible?