Grimes and Elon Musk Debut as a Couple at the Met Gala

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Elon Musk and Grimes walking the Met Gala red carpet hand-in-hand may not have been the most anticipated couple debut of the night (that would be Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse ), but it certainly was the most surprising. That's because no one in the general public had any inkling they were even dating until just hours before the appearance.

Grimes (known to her native Canadian government as Claire Elise Boucher) is the multi-talented musician and artist who is the reigning queen of the indie cool girl. Musk is the Silicon Valley-by-way-of-South Africa billionaire maverick who many compare to a real life Tony Stark. How does such a couple meet? Twitter, of course.

According to Page Six , Musk was "researching" the idea of a joke (because of course Musk researches his jokes) and realized that Grimes had already made the same joke on Twitter three years before. The joke, by the way, is "Rococo Basilisk," but even if we fully explained it, most people wouldn't find it funny. The short answer is that it's a combination of the French Rococo aesthetic and a nerdy ethical riddle involving artificial intelligence. Ha...

Apparently Musk had been a fan of Grimes' work before, but this was the moment that finally brought them together. Page Six says they've been casually dating for around a month. Though it's been a secret, they have been bantering back and forth on Twitter recently. Musk isn't shy about making his relationships social media official. He's even bantered with exes online before .

Musk, of course, recently had an ill-fated relationship with Amber Heard . He has also been married twice to Westworld actress Talulah Riley. Grimes, meanwhile, was in a relationship for a number of years with electronic musician James Brooks, who has recorded under the names Default Genders and Elite Gymnastics.

