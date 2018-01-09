The year is off to a sour start for some couples , one of them being Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff . The formerly inseparable pair has officially broken up after five years of dating, according to a report from E! News , which was confirmed by Pitchfork.

Lena Dunham met Jack Antonoff in 2012 on a blind date, and began seriously dating just after Girls ' first season premiered on HBO. Dunham often spoke openly and romantically about her attachment to the Bleachers frontman, even penning an essay proclaiming her love for Antonoff as recently as October 2017. "It’s safe to say that before Jack my life was full of far fewer sights," she wrote for Variety . The couple also formerly shared a rescue dog, Lamby , until the Girls star re-homed him in an upscale Los Angeles dog facility due to his allegedly violent outbursts. In November, Dunham shared on Twitter that she mistakenly thought Antonoff might propose , but now, according to the E! report, she's embarking on a mutual and amicable breakup from the pop star, with a source telling the publication, "They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on." According to Pitchfork , "Dunham’s representative called the split 'amicable.'”

It seems to be true that they are moving on—just last week the actress and writer posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story, referencing her upcoming move to Los Angeles to work on creative projects. Antonoff has also been busy with his own creative projects for the better part of a year, producing everything from Lorde 's most recent number one album, Melodrama , St. Vincent 's Masseduction and is allegedly taking his producing talents to Carly Rae Jepsen and her highly anticipated new release.

2017 was not the best year for Dunham—there was her battle with a chronic illness that required her to cancel her Lenny tour, the endless attempts at apologies for publicly supporting Girls writer Murray Miller after he was accused of sexual assault, and the Lamby saga . Still, she appeared at the 2018 Golden Globes HBO after party (sans Jack) looking nonplussed and respectfully adhering to the all-black dress code of the evening, a move which some actresses involved in the Time's Up initiative found hypocritical , given Dunham's response to accusations against Miller.

