On Sunday night at the 2018 Golden Globes, Hollywood's A-list actresses adhered to an all-black dress code in solidarity for Time's Up , a new anti-harassment plan for action that has been signed by countless industry names. But the powerful black-out did not stop at the red carpet. After the ceremony had wrapped, nominees and winners—Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Elisabeth Moss, and James Franco among them—headed out to keep the night going at the after-parties. And rather than changing as some are wont to do, they stayed in their original black ensembles. They were joined by others who had skipped the ceremony itself, including Witherspoon's daughter Ava Philippe and Rowan Blanchard, all wearing black looks of their own. It was the cap to what had been a long weekend of pre-Golden Globes celebrations like the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party and the Moët Moment Film Festival party. Here, go inside the star-studded bashes.