Golden Globes 2018: Even at the After Parties, the Stars Continued to Wear Black

On Sunday night at the 2018 Golden Globes, Hollywood's A-list actresses adhered to an all-black dress code in solidarity for Time's Up, a new anti-harassment plan for action that has been signed by countless industry names. But the powerful black-out did not stop at the red carpet. After the ceremony had wrapped, nominees and winners—Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Elisabeth Moss, and James Franco among them—headed out to keep the night going at the after-parties. And rather than changing as some are wont to do, they stayed in their original black ensembles. They were joined by others who had skipped the ceremony itself, including Witherspoon's daughter Ava Philippe and Rowan Blanchard, all wearing black looks of their own. It was the cap to what had been a long weekend of pre-Golden Globes celebrations like the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party and the Moët Moment Film Festival party. Here, go inside the star-studded bashes.
The 2018 InStyle And Warner Bros. 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Inside
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
1/17

Reese Witherspoon, Rowan Blanchard, Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, and Zoe Kravitz at the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7.

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle
2/17

Emma Watson, Eva Longoria, Susan Sarandon and Rosa Clemente at the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
3/17

James Franco and Tommy Wiseau attend the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7.

Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle
4/17

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams attend the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle
5/17

Elisabeth Moss and Shailene Woodley attend the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7.

Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for InStyle
6/17

Salma Hayek, Mariah Carey, and Ashley Judd attend the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7.

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle
7/17

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin attend the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7.

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle
8/17

Tonya Harding and Allison Janney attend the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
9/17

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas attend FIJI Water at HFPAs Official Viewing and After-Party at the Wilshire Garden inside The Beverly Hilton on January 7.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water
10/17

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers attend FIJI Water at HFPAs Official Viewing and After-Party at the Wilshire Garden inside The Beverly Hilton on January 7.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon
11/17

Laura Dern and Billie Lourd attend Moet & Chandon celebrates the 3rd annual Moet Moment Film Festival and kicks off Golden Globes week at Poppy on January 5.

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet Hennessy
12/17

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes attend the Moet Hennessy John Legend's HEAVEN with the Art of Elysium at Barker Hangar on January 6 in Santa Monica.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
13/17

Katherine Langford and Nick Jonas attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 6.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
14/17

Brooklynn Prince and Willem Dafoe attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 6.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
15/17

Naomi Campbell and Mary J. Blige attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 6.

Eric Charbonneau/SHOWTIME
16/17

Frankie Shaw and Connie Britton at the 2018 Showtime Golden Globes Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on January 6.

Eric Charbonneau/SHOWTIME
17/17

Paul Giamatti and Stephen Colbert at the 2018 Showtime Golden Globes Party a the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on January 6.

