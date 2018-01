The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet is posed to be a carpet unlike any other before. Hollywood has come together to vow to wear black as part of Time's Up , a new anti-harassment plan that has been signed by countless A-listers, including Reese Witherspoon , Laura Dern, Kerry Washington, Brie Larson, and many more. Men will also be joining in on the pact to wear black, making the entire event what is being called a "black out." Each of the event's Hollywood luminaries put their own spin on the powerful movement, proving that black does not mean boring by any means. What's more, rather than asking "Who are you wearing," as is customary, E! red carpet anchors opted to ask "Why are you wearing black tonight?" And it was the extras that made the carpet that much more special—this time in the form of special Time's Up pins, and in the case of stars like Meryl Streep and Michelle Williams bringing female activists as their dates. Here, take a look at what everyone wore on the carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes.