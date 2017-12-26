Love Is Dead

Remembering 2017's Most Devastating Celebrity Breakups

The world of celebrity romances got a little less charming this summer, as news that one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, would be going their separate ways."We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Faris said in a statement. Though the breakup temporarily broke the internet, Pratt and Faris are hardly the only celebrity couple to go their separate ways this year. Over the past twelve months, we've seen the demise of pairings such as Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell, as well as longtime relationships including Jane Fonda and husband Richard Perry, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, and Carmelo and La La Anthony. Here, a remembrance of all of the celebrities couples who called things off this year.
Glen Powell and Nina Dobrev, 2017-2017
Glen Powell and Nina Dobrev, 2017-2017

After ringing in 2017 together on New Year's Eve last year, it seems Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell will be making alternative plans come midnight for 2018, as the pair is rumored to have split after just under a year of dating.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky, 2016-2017

Despite weathering the storm of their controversial film mother!, Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky split after a year of dating following the film's release.

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga, 2007-2017

After being engaged for nearly a decade, Jennifer Hudson called it quits with David Otunga in November, as well as receiving a protective order of their 8-year-old son that they share.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, 2017-2017

After ten months of dating—and one public outing to the Met Gala—Selena Gomez and The Weeknd called it quits in October, just a few days after Gomez was spotted having breakfast with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel, 2014-2017

Heidi Klum started dating Vito Schnabel, an art dealer 13 years her junior, two years after she separated from Seal, but after putting in plenty of beach time, the pair decided to call it quits this year.

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson, 2008-2017

After nearly a decade together, it was reported that Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen had split in September 2017.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel, 2004-2017

Together since 2004 and married in 2009, Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced they would be splitting in September.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, 2009-2017

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt split during the summer after 8 years together.

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac, 2012-2017

Scarlett Johansson began dating Romain Dauriac in 2012, and the pair married in 2014 before splitting in January.

Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung, 2015-2017

Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung were first seen together in 2015, and split earlier this summer.

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers, 2014-2017

Olivia Munn dated NFL player Aaron Rodgers for nearly three years, before breaking up in late spring.

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch, 2016-2017

Amy Schumer famously met furniture designer Ben Hanisch on an dating app; the pair dated for over a year.

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans, 2016-2017

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans quickly became an Internet-beloved couple when their pairing was revealed in 2016, but split after a year.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, 2016-2017

Despite an infamous paddle-board trip together, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after just over a year together.

Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder, 2015-2017

The teen set's coolest couple, Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder, broke up after nearly two years of dating.

Jane Fonda and Richard Perry, 2009-2017

Jane Fonda split from longtime partner record producer Richard Perry after nine years together in January.

Summer Phoenix and Casey Affleck, 1999-2017

After nearly two decades together, Summer Phoenix and Casey Affleck separated last year, officially filing for divorce last week.

Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert, 2008-2017

After dating for a decade, Paramore singer Hayley Williams and New Found Glory frontman Chad Gilbert married in 2016, only to file for divorce a year later.

Wissam al Mana and Janet Jackson, 2012-2017

Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child, with husband Wissam al Mana, in January; the pair filed for divorce in April.

Aryn Drakelee-Williams and Jesse Williams, 2003-2017

Together for nearly 15 years, Jesse Williams split with longtime wife Aryn Drakelee-Williams in April.

Jemima Kirke and Mike Mosberg, 2009-2017

Jemima Kirke married lawyer Mike Mosberg in 2009; the duo separated in January.

Elle MacPherson and Jeffrey Soffer, 2009-2017

Supermodel Elle MacPherson split from Florida-based hotel heir Jeffrey Soffer earlier this year.

Phoebe Tonkin and Paul Wesley, 2013-2017

Phoebe Tonkin and Paul Wesley met on the set of The Vampire Diaries, and stayed together for nearly four years.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, 2016-2017

After a tumultuous year together, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna officially split this spring.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, 2000-2017

After 17 years of marriage, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor announced their separation in May.

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, 2015-2017

In January, Nicki Minaj announced on Twitter that she had split from boyfriend Meek Mill.

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony, 2004-2017

After nearly two decades together, basketball star Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony broke up earlier this year.

David Schwimmer and Zoe Buckman, 2007-2017

David Schwimmer separated from British artist Zoe Buckman after a decade together.

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner, 2016-2017

Billie Lourd briefly dated Scream Queens co-star Taylor Lautner before calling it quits this summer.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka, 2016-2017

Mariah Carey got over her called-off engagement to James Packer by briefly dating dancer Bryan Tanaka.

Ashley Olsen and Richard Sachs, 2016-2017

Ashley Olsen dated much-older art dealer Richard Sachs for just five months.

