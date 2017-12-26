Remembering 2017's Most Devastating Celebrity Breakups

After ringing in 2017 together on New Year's Eve last year, it seems Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell will be making alternative plans come midnight for 2018, as the pair is rumored to have split after just under a year of dating.
Despite weathering the storm of their controversial film mother!, Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky split after a year of dating following the film's release.
After being engaged for nearly a decade, Jennifer Hudson called it quits with David Otunga in November, as well as receiving a protective order of their 8-year-old son that they share.
After ten months of dating—and one public outing to the Met Gala—Selena Gomez and The Weeknd called it quits in October, just a few days after Gomez was spotted having breakfast with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.
Heidi Klum started dating Vito Schnabel, an art dealer 13 years her junior, two years after she separated from Seal, but after putting in plenty of beach time, the pair decided to call it quits this year.
After nearly a decade together, it was reported that Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen had split in September 2017.
Together since 2004 and married in 2009, Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced they would be splitting in September.
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt split during the summer after 8 years together.
Scarlett Johansson began dating Romain Dauriac in 2012, and the pair married in 2014 before splitting in January.
Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung were first seen together in 2015, and split earlier this summer.
Olivia Munn dated NFL player Aaron Rodgers for nearly three years, before breaking up in late spring.
Amy Schumer famously met furniture designer Ben Hanisch on an dating app; the pair dated for over a year.
Jenny Slate and Chris Evans quickly became an Internet-beloved couple when their pairing was revealed in 2016, but split after a year.
Despite an infamous paddle-board trip together, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after just over a year together.
The teen set's coolest couple, Jaden Smith and Sarah Snyder, broke up after nearly two years of dating.
Jane Fonda split from longtime partner record producer Richard Perry after nine years together in January.
After nearly two decades together, Summer Phoenix and Casey Affleck separated last year, officially filing for divorce last week.
After dating for a decade, Paramore singer Hayley Williams and New Found Glory frontman Chad Gilbert married in 2016, only to file for divorce a year later.
Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child, with husband Wissam al Mana, in January; the pair filed for divorce in April.
Together for nearly 15 years, Jesse Williams split with longtime wife Aryn Drakelee-Williams in April.
Jemima Kirke married lawyer Mike Mosberg in 2009; the duo separated in January.
Supermodel Elle MacPherson split from Florida-based hotel heir Jeffrey Soffer earlier this year.
Phoebe Tonkin and Paul Wesley met on the set of The Vampire Diaries, and stayed together for nearly four years.
After a tumultuous year together, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna officially split this spring.
After 17 years of marriage, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor announced their separation in May.
In January, Nicki Minaj announced on Twitter that she had split from boyfriend Meek Mill.
After nearly two decades together, basketball star Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony broke up earlier this year.
David Schwimmer separated from British artist Zoe Buckman after a decade together.
Billie Lourd briefly dated Scream Queens co-star Taylor Lautner before calling it quits this summer.
Mariah Carey got over her called-off engagement to James Packer by briefly dating dancer Bryan Tanaka.
Ashley Olsen dated much-older art dealer Richard Sachs for just five months.
