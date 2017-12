Remembering 2017's Most Devastating Celebrity Breakups

The world of celebrity romances got a little less charming this summer, as news that one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt , would be going their separate ways."We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Faris said in a statement. Though the breakup temporarily broke the internet, Pratt and Faris are hardly the only celebrity couple to go their separate ways this year. Over the past twelve months, we've seen the demise of pairings such as Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung , Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell, as well as longtime relationships including Jane Fonda and husband Richard Perry, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, and Carmelo and La La Anthony. Here, a remembrance of all of the celebrities couples who called things off this year.