It's been 10 years since the first Twilight movie came out and six years since Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart broke up, and it seemed like they'd spend the better part of the rest of their lives avoiding each other and that time in their lives and careers all together. Yet, Stewart, 27, and Pattinson, 32, were reportedly spotted together at a party for Lily-Rose Depp at the Chateau Marmont, according to the Daily Mail (where you can see the particularly blurry photos for yourself). The two were seen outside in their trademark hip but low key off-duty outfits — Pattinson wore a graphic T-shirt, jeans, and a black jacket and hat, while Stewart wore an all-black ensemble.

The reported reunion comes after rumors that the two have "gotten together a few times" in 2018; in February , fans spotted the two hanging out on a low-key night. Though there have been sources commenting on reported "chemistry" and potential "reconciliations." Though, it is also more than possible for exes to be friends, as numerous exes in Hollywood are. Stewart has also recently been linked to model Stella Maxwell . The pair were at the Cannes Film Festival together and were seen in Los Angeles as recently as late May .

Stewart and Pattinson broke up in 2012 and just about everyone — including Donald Trump — had something to say about the relationship at the time, but the two former costars have always been notoriously private about their personal lives. "When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy — and that is no way to live," Kristen said in 2017. She also said that she "didn’t talk about my first relationships that went public because I wanted things that are mine to be mine. I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world." Hey, for all we know, Stewart and Pattinson have been friendly this whole time but just avoided making it public. It's hard to surmise much from blurry paparazzi photos after all.

