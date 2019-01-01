Even before the clock struck 2019, Taylor Swift had already thrown the party of the year — so far, at least. As her Netflix special, the Reputation concert film, debuted, Swift gathered her closest friends for the hardest ticket of NYE: her secret party. As her past 4th of July soirées have shown, Swift loves a good theme and her most recent hang out was centered around one.

For her NYE bash, Swift requested that the invitees all come dressed as their childhood heroes. Gigi Hadid , Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds and more obliged. Hadid dressed up as the very timely Mary Poppins , Lively went as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz , and Swift went as Ariel from The Little Mermaid — perhaps her own submission for consideration as the star in the upcoming live-action remake ? (Sorry , Lindsay Lohan.)

Of course, there were plenty of other childhood heroes around, too. “Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy," Swift wrote in a caption of a group photo on Instagram. "This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes. Sending you all love and hope going into 2019 💗.”

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Swift also shared her Netflix documentary with the party, as Hadid shared snippets of it on social media. Appropriately, in the concert film, which takes place on the last night of Swift's Reputation tour — her first stadium tour — she talks about friendship.

"If I had to take a guess and say the one thing that probably everyone in this stadium has in common, I think I would say that one thing would be that we all like the feeling of finding something real, like finding real friendship or finding real love or somebody who really gets you or somebody who is really honest with you," she says in the documentary. "I think that's what we're all looking for in life and I think that the things that can scare us the most in life are the things we think will threaten the prospect of us finding something real." What's realer than playing dress up with your friends?

Related: How Does Taylor Swift Solve a Problem Like Her Squad?